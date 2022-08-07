School board to consider budget requests, policy revisions

The Burke County Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center for a work session.

During the meeting, the board will hear from several administration officials about budget revisions, board policy changes and an offer to purchase the former Chesterfield Elementary School property on Pax Hill Road.

Keith Lawson, Burke County Public Schools finance officer, will present a budget revision to the board requesting $427,000 from the district’s capital budget for various building repairs and improvements. Among the projects that will be funded by the request will be new fencing at Draughn and Patton high schools, a generator for Heritage Middle, roof repairs at Walter Johnson Elementary, striping the tracks at East Burke Middle and Liberty Middle and window film safety treatments at all BCPS schools.

If approved, the request will bring total allotments from the capital budget for the 2022-23 school year to $877,000, leaving more than $3.3 million for the remainder of the school year.

The board will also hear a revision to board policy 3200-R. Approved on June 27, the policy establishes criteria governing the selection of and challenges to supplementary materials including library books.

During the May 23 meeting, board members briefly discussed educating and providing resources for parents is a key the district’s responsibility regarding controversial works. Board Chair Wendi Craven confirmed with The News Herald that the policy changes to be considered Monday are the result of these discussions.

During the June 27 meeting, Craven signaled the Board’s work on the issue would not be finished with the final approval of the policy.

“The policy is great,” she told the board in June. “I think we’re going to add a little bit more to it; we’re researching and studying and developing these things.”

Also during the work session, the board will hear from Lawson on an offer to purchase the former Chesterfield Elementary School on Pax Hill Road, as well as Bob Acord about the Burke River Trail Easement and information concerning updates and improvements to athletic fields.

The Aug. 8 meeting is a work session and no action will be taken. The next regular called meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center. The Olive Hill Resource Center is located at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.