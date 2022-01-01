School board to discuss process for filling vacant seat

At a special-called meeting Monday, the Burke County Board of Education is expected to discuss the process it will use to fill the seat left vacant after R.L. Icard’s death.
The board also will discuss the school system’s media policies.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at the Olive Hill Resource Center, located at 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.
Board Chair Wendi Craven said she doesn’t expect a vote on a replacement but does expect the board to vote on the process it will use and a timeline to make a replacement.
Icard, 69, died Nov. 27 following a brief illness. He had served 10 years on the school board and was in the middle of serving another term.
The school board could discuss the various methods it could use to fill the seat.
Craven said it could be as simple as board members nominating someone and then a vote or they could vote to open it up for interviews, like it did when it filled the seat of former board member Edna Weller. That method would involve having the board interview candidates and then take a vote, she said.
Or the board could have people submit their names via email and once the board members read the emails, it would take a vote, Craven said.
“So there's no set way that we have to do it,” Craven said. “It's really up to the board as to what we feel comfortable with and what we think is appropriate at this time, and how we want to do that.”
Media policies
As for the school system’s media policies, Craven said the board will gain information about is what is the media policy, including how books are chosen for media centers.
There have been people in the community who have called for certain books to be banned.
Craven said the board needs to be educated on what banning a book would entail, what the process is and why it would do that.
“And I think we have to be cautious when we go into banning material,” Craven said. “Some material may need to be banned, some may not. But, I mean, I think we have to just educate ourselves, again, into the process of how we want to move forward.”
Craven said when people come to the board and ask them to look at some of the school system’s policies, she believes they have an obligation to do that.
“That's why we're there,” Craven said. “Now whether we change it or not, it may or may not happen. But we owe it to the people in our community to at least take a look at it. And that's where we're at.
“I'm not saying we're going to do anything different. But what I am saying is we're going to learn more about the process and we're going to evaluate our policies and see if there's anything that we need to change and if we don't, we won’t.”
Even though the Monday meeting is a special-called meeting, Craven said it also will serve as the board’s January work meeting. She said the board will hold it’s monthly regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10, and the board will consider its mask policy once again.