School board to discuss process for filling vacant seat

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So there's no set way that we have to do it,” Craven said. “It's really up to the board as to what we feel comfortable with and what we think is appropriate at this time, and how we want to do that.”

Media policies

As for the school system’s media policies, Craven said the board will gain information about is what is the media policy, including how books are chosen for media centers.

There have been people in the community who have called for certain books to be banned.

Craven said the board needs to be educated on what banning a book would entail, what the process is and why it would do that.

“And I think we have to be cautious when we go into banning material,” Craven said. “Some material may need to be banned, some may not. But, I mean, I think we have to just educate ourselves, again, into the process of how we want to move forward.”

Craven said when people come to the board and ask them to look at some of the school system’s policies, she believes they have an obligation to do that.