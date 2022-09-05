School Board to hear updates, consider requested price increases from Chartwells

The Burke County Board of Education will meet for a work session on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

No action will be taken during the meeting. Starting in October, work sessions will be streamed at www.burke.k12.nc.us in October, but Tuesday’s meeting will not be streamed.

During the meeting, the board will hear updates from several BCPS administrators on attendance procedures, AP test scores and EC education. The board also will hear an update on the district global immersion program, a dual language academic program in English and Spanish at Mountain View Elementary School.

During the meeting, the board will discuss a request from Chartwells to raise the supper price to $3.012 to offset increasing food costs. The federal reimbursement rate for suppers is currently $4.33 and BCPS uses the profits from the program to pay for tutors. BCPS served 59,097 suppers last year and operates one location at Mountain View Elementary School, 805 Bouchelle St., Morganton. It is open every school day from 3-5:30 p.m. Suppers are free for anyone 18 and under and $3.75 for adults.

The board meeting will take place at the Olive Hill Resource Center, 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.