School board to hold first 'community listening session' Tuesday

The Burke County Board of Education will hold its first community listening session this week at Draughn High School in Valdese.

The board spent much of the last school year discussing options to improve community outreach. One initiative emerging from these conversations was the idea of holding “Community Listening Sessions” on various topics at locations throughout the county.

Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, said these listening sessions are part of one of the key components of the district’s new strategic plan, community connection.

Only three members will be present at the listening session because state laws governing public meetings would go into effect if a quorum of board members is present.

“Only three of us can be there or it’s a quorum,” said Board Chair Wendi Craven. “Right now, it’s Leslie (Ritchie Taylor), Seth (Hunt) and Aaron (Johnson) at the first one.”

Craven said board members will rotate for future listening sessions, which are planned for January and April.

The topic for the first session on Tuesday will be school safety. Craven said school safety has always been a priority for her and the district, but it seems particularly relevant after the events in Uvalde last May.

“It is a hot topic right now and it’s very, very important,” she said. “Parents are worried, and they should be. I mean, that’s their children. We want to make sure that we’ve done everything we possibly can to secure the buildings, and then we also want to make sure our faculty and staff are trained.”

Craven pointed to the events of Aug. 30 at Drexel Elementary School when a man attempting to elude Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies ran onto school property with a gun.

“They were on it,” Craven said of local law enforcement officers and Drexel Elementary staff members. “They handled that situation perfectly.”

During the session, which Craven said will resemble a town hall meeting, BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan will make a presentation on school safety and then open the floor for questions. Craven said board members and administrators are looking forward to hearing concerns, questions and ideas from community members related to school safety.

“I hope that people will show and they feel like they can talk to us and tell us what they want us to hear,” she said. “If we don’t know about issues, we can’t fix them.”

The topics for the January and April sessions have not been determined. The first Community Listening Session will take place at Draughn High School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6-7 p.m. Draughn High School is at 709 Lovelady Road NE in Valdese.