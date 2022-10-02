School board to meet Monday

The Burke County Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 3 for a work session.

During the meeting, the board will hear updates on the district’s Child Nutrition Program and school accountability reports. The board will also consider changes to a board policy.

Daniel Wall, child nutrition director for Burke County Public Schools, will update the board on the September roll out of the district’s new "Free Fridays” and premium meal options.

On Sept. 23, the district unveiled some new premium meal options including double cheeseburgers and free cookies at no extra charge to students. BCPS plans to offer premium options again for National School Lunch Week Oct. 10-14.

Sept. 30 was the district’s first “Free Friday.” Held on the last Friday of each month, all BCPS students will receive a free lunch on these days.

Both programs are funded with the district’s Child Nutrition fund balance which, as of Sept. 6, stood at $3.55 million.

Wall is also expected to present the board with more options to continue spending down the surplus. Board Chair Wendi Craven said, as much as possible, she wants to find ways to use the surplus to continue helping some Burke County families who are adjusting to paying for school lunches for the first time in more than two years.

"That's what we want, but there's certain limitations to how we can spend that money," she said. "There's such stipulations on the money ... you can't just do whatever you want to with it."

Ross Rumbaugh, director of testing and accountability, will also present the board with school accountability results from the 2021-22 school year. The report is expected to be mostly positive with state data released Sept. 1 showing BCPS rebounding from some of the learning loss experienced in the 2020-21 school year, but still below pre-pandemic levels.

“From what I’ve seen from the state and in our area, it looks like we did pretty good,” Craven said. “There’s always room for improvement. Personally, I am still very concerned about our little ones who maybe were in kindergarten, first grade, second grade when COVID hit. We know most of them have gaps, it’s inevitable – those are such critical years.”

During the meeting, the board will also hear a quarterly report from Aaron Propst, senior director of dining services for Chartwells, and consider a budget revision and possible revisions to board policy 2330 which governs procedures for developing agendas for board meetings. Craven said the proposed changes clarify the wording of the existing policy and are not expected to change the way board meetings operate.

The Oct. 3 meeting will be a work session and no action will be taken. The board's next regular called meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center. The Olive Hill Resource Center is located at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.