Three years to the month after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered North Carolina schools, a new study has revealed what many already suspected. Many students were deeply impacted by the shutdowns and, for most schools, it is showing in student discipline.

Data from North Carolina’s annual “Consolidated Data Report to the General Assembly” shows an overall increase in disruptions, crime, violence and bullying when compared to the years preceding COVID. Presented to the General Assembly on March 1, the findings were not a surprise to Burke County Public Schools teachers and administrators.

“We’ve known what was coming,” said Sara LeCroy, director of student and family services for BCPS.

“There are so many factors that we’re seeing in students right now,” said Vivian Radford, BCPS behavior support services lead. “Just like we’ve talked about academic skills and needing time to catch up, I think we’re seeing the same thing in social and behavioral areas. I think we can’t ignore that piece.”

In Burke County, the numbers are stark. During the 2021-22 school year, incidences of in-school and out-of-school suspension are up 31% since 2018-19, according to data from the North Carolina Department for Public Instruction. Criminal acts also are up dramatically, rising from 5.25 incidents per 1,000 students in 2019 to 7.32 per 1,000 students last year. And bullying is being reported at more than four times the rate as in 2019.

For Radford, the biggest factor is that students are struggling to transition back to pre-COVID norms.

“Just because of the lack of contact during that time, maybe some skills are taking longer to generalize,” Radford said. “We’re having to be more deliberate about some things that just kind of happened naturally in the past.”

In particular, she said elementary teachers are working with students who missed out on the formative lessons most students learn in Pre-K and Kindergarten.

“All those things we learned all the way down in Pre-K of how to share and take turns and share resources, (we’re) having to just be much more deliberate about teaching those things,” Radford said.

And it’s not just the younger children. Radford said after nearly a year of being on an interrupted school schedule, older students have forgotten many of the lessons they picked up in their early years.

“We’re reteaching what it means to do group work,” she said. “To have those conversations and reteaching those skills that they may have had before but didn’t practice for a while, we have to redefine and reteach that.”

These factors are particularly relevant when looking at the explosion of bullying cases the district saw last year.

“In COVID, most of our communications came through social media platforms,” she said.

Radford said it has been difficult for some students to recognize that communication at school can’t look the same as social media interactions often look.

“We see this, not just in children, but in adults,” she said. “It’s like, ‘if I’m not saying it directly to your face, it’s not the same implication.’”

LeCroy also cited the current youth mental health crisis as another significant driver behind the rising numbers.

“Since COVID we’ve seen this increase,” she said. “The mental health needs have just imploded, and we don’t have the resources to meet the needs of our kids … the resources just are not there.”

Radford said poor behavior is often a message that a student is struggling.

“Behavior is communicative,” she said. “Sometimes discipline is a sign or an artifact of a mental health issue.”

For LeCroy and Radford, all these factors require a holistic approach to discipline, working to address the root issues behind misbehavior and finding solutions to help students do better in the future. One of the solutions BCPS has turned to is called restorative training.

“It’s important, if I’m going to change my behavior, that I understand how my behavior impacts other people and that I take accountability for that,” Radford said.

Restorative training focuses on reinforcing the community standards many students lost sight of during COVID-related shutdowns and taking responsibility for the harm that breeches in those standards can cause.

“Our schools are small communities,” Radford said. “When we cause harm, or we do things that are not in the best interest of the community, there is a consequence for that. But an important piece of that consequence is that I’m held accountable, and I problem solve why what I did was wrong and then figure out what I can do better next time or how I can make amends.”

Administrators and school counselors at local middle and high schools already have begun implementing restorative training in ISS rooms. Teachers, counselors and administrators also are holding community-building activities within schools and classes. Radford believes these kinds of interventions are the key to helping stave off future disciplinary issues before they arise.