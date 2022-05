The North Carolina School for the Deaf held its annual May Day event on Tuesday, May 3. May Day is been a tradition at NCSD that has its roots all the way back to the 1940's. In 2003, the tradition was restarted and has been held every year since -- with the exception of 2020. Alonzo Rodriguez and Parecee Hall were crowned as May Day King and Queen. The theme for 2022 honored the citizens of Ukraine with blue and yellow ribbons and cupcakes.