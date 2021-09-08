School holds annual fiction contest

RALEIGH — The 2021 North Carolina State Fiction Contest is now accepting applications.
The free literary competition is open to all North Carolina residents, including out-of-state and international students enrolled in North Carolina universities. It remains one of the largest free-to-enter fiction contests in the South.
This year’s guest judge is Gabriel Bump, author of the award-winning novel, “Everywhere You Don't Belong.”
Contestants may enter one story in each of the two contest categories:
The James Hurst Prize for Fiction ($500): An unpublished short story of no more than 5,000 words. In addition to the winner, several honorable mention awards will be presented.
The Shorter Fiction Prize ($250): An unpublished short story of no more than 1,200 words. One honorable mention award will be presented.
The contest is open to all North Carolina residents except:
- Tenured/tenure-track professors in the University of North Carolina system or creative-writing instructors teaching at North Carolina State University (but teaching assistants and graduate students are eligible).
- Writers with a published book of fiction (if we can buy your book online or from a publisher or bookstore, we consider you published).
- Previous winners. Previous finalists must submit stories that have not been previously submitted.
Contestants may enter no more than one story in each of the two contest categories. Entries may not have been previously published anywhere, in print or online, including personal blogs or websites. All entries must be typed and titled. Contestants should not include their name on their stories, so their work can be judged anonymously. Instead, contestants should include their name, address, telephone number and email address on a separate cover sheet. No emailed entries will be accepted. Contestants should mail their entries to:
NC State Fiction Contest
Department of English
North Carolina State University
Campus Box 8105,
Raleigh, NC 27695-8105
The postmark deadline is Oct. 15.
Due to volume, the contest’s organizers cannot respond to individual queries or return stories afterward. Winners and honorable mentions will be contacted directly.There will not be a public ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be posted at go.ncsu.edu/fictioncontest.
For more information, visit go.ncsu.edu/fictioncontest.