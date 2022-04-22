School hosts in-person tours to perspective students

The Morganton campus of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics opened the campus for in-person walk-thru tours for more than 800 prospective students and their families.

While the campus is not yet ready for the students, work is proceeding to put the finishing touches on the new constructions and historic renovations that will make up the campus.

According to Margo Metzger, strategic communications and initiatives associate for the school, while all construction will not be finished in time for the school’s summer programs, which being in June, the campus will be ready for them.

When construction is finally complete in the summer of 2023, the campus will consist of Goodwin Hall, the Academic Commons, Jeter Hall, Joiner Hall, the Historic Barn and a new wellness center.

“What we’ve tried to do is take all the things we’ve learned from running the campus for 40 years in Durham and ask all the stakeholders there, ‘What are the pieces of that experience that we should bring with us to create the experience of the second campus and what are the things we should add?’” Metzger said.

When the school welcomes its first class of incoming juniors in August, the newly renovated historic Goodwin Hall will be the academic hub of the new campus. The building will contain classrooms, faculty offices, faculty and student study areas and flexible space that can be used for studying, collaboration or socialization.

“We have office suites for our teams,” Metzger said. “All over campus, in order to save space and be a good steward of the state’s money, we have shared office spaces for everyone here with the exception of human resources.”

According to Metzger, care was taken to modernize the building while still preserving its historic character.

“This building is great, it was designed with so much natural light, but it has all been renovated to be historically accurate,” she said. “(The windows) are really tall and were renovated to the historical standards, so all the windows will look like what they would have looked like.”

Exiting Goodwin Hall and turning left reveals a long pedestrian thoroughfare cutting through the center of campus. The walkway is bordered on each side by newly constructed and renovated buildings that will provide the services residential students will need during their time at the school.

On the right, is the newly constructed Academic Commons. The first floor of the massive two-story building will house everything from the school’s dining hall and library to a café, a “fabrication lab” and plenty of space for studying and collaborative learning. According to Metzger, the “Fab Lab” will contain 3D printers, C&C machines and other state-of-the-art technology.

“A C&C machine is a cutting machine,” she said. “You can take plans and cut out almost anything. Unlike a 3D printer, which would build items, this would cut out parts. There will be a lot of other technology there as well.”

The second floor will house school’s state-of-the-art lab spaces. The building’s back entrance also opens back up onto the other end of the school’s central pedestrian thoroughfare.

Across the walkway, stands the new five-story dormitory which will house all of the school’s residential students. The building is broken down into two distinct wings with commons spaces such as lounges, a full kitchen, a laundry and workout and gaming facilities.

Beyond the dormitory lies the historic barn. When completed, it will be a premiere outdoor venue that will be available to anyone in the community.

On the way back to Goodwin Hall, the central walkway passes Joiner and Jeter halls on the right. The renovations of the historic Joiner Hall will not be complete until the school’s second class arrives on campus in August 2023. Upon completion, it will house the humanities and fine arts departments.

As with Goodwin Hall, the renovations of Joiner and Jeter halls will provide the best of modern aesthetics and innovation while still preserving the historic character of the buildings.

According to Kevin Baxter, the school’s vice chancellor and chief campus officer, construction on the school’s final building, The Wellness Center, is slated to begin this summer. Baxter said he is “cautiously optimistic” that it will be finished in time for the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

“The final set of drawings is at the State Construction Office, and we need them to complete their review and give us the green light. … That’s due to occur by the end of May,” said Baxter. “So, if its favorable at SCO and the market response is favorable with the bids, we’ll be able to push immediately into construction this summer, and it’s about a one-year build.”

Metzger said the Wellness Center will include a clinic, and a full-size basketball court as well as other athletic facilities and counseling offices. Baxter added that his hope is that the facility is a benefit, not only for the school, but also the neighboring Western Piedmont Community College and the N.C. School for the Deaf.

NCSSM-Morganton will celebrate its grand opening in early June. The event is by invitation only. After the grand opening, the school will welcome area high school and middle school students for its summer programs before welcoming its initial class of 150 incoming juniors on Aug. 10.

For information about the school and the progress it is making toward its August opening, visit its “Road to Morganton” video series on YouTube at bit.ly/3LhZKrq.