School invites stakeholders, community leaders for annual Christmas Tea

The North Carolina School for the Deaf continued its annual tradition of welcoming stakeholders and supporters, along with community and state leaders, to campus for an annual Christmas Tea on Dec. 8.

According to school Director Mark Patrick, the event is an opportunity to build connections and goodwill with both the local community of Morganton and Burke County as well as families, leaders and supporters from across the 46-county area it serves.

“Because NCSD is so far reaching, our stakeholders and partnerships are so important to us,” Patrick said. “We feel like, not only do we have to support our local community where we have our footprint, but also the communities in which we do serve as well.”

During the event, which started at 2 p.m., guests were welcomed and then given an opportunity to enjoy punch and finger foods before the program reconvened at 2:30. After Patrick called the group back together, Barbara Williams of the Belmont Women of the Moose presented the school’s new students with Build-a-Bears. Each new student who has joined the school’s roster since the last Christmas Tea in December 2021, received a special bear equipped with a hearing aid.

Following the presentation of the bears, “The NCSD Signing Bears” performed three Christmas songs for the crowd. The afternoon concluded with “the world premiere” of the “NCSD FFA Tabernacle Cowbell Choir,” which, under the direction of NCSD Agricultural Teacher Reid Ledbetter, performed three numbers on cowbell.

“(The Christmas Tea) is a time when people get together and really enjoy the celebrations of the holidays and preparing for the holidays, but also, our students really enjoy being able to present their programs,” said Patrick.

The Christmas Tea is a long-standing tradition at NCSD, which dates back to the 1970s under the leadership of former Superintendent Rance Henderson. Jimmy Autrey, former NCSD student and director of the school’s historical museum, said in those early years it was held in the superintendent’s home and was a more “elegant event.”

After the superintendent's house was converted into the NCSD Historical Museum, the event moved to the auditorium in the main building. It has been held there since 2003.

This year’s event was attended by leaders from Western Piedmont Community College, Burke County Public Schools and N.C. School of Science & Mathematics-Morganton as well as city and county officials, members of the NCSD foundation and representatives from the state of North Carolina and counties across the school's 46-county area. School students and staff also attended the event.