School making final preparations ahead of August opening

The Morganton campus of The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics is busy making final preparations to welcome its inaugural class in a little over three months.

On April 30, the school will welcome all 150 rising high school juniors and their families to campus for “Welcome Day,” during which they will be able to meet NCSSM-Morganton’s growing team, explore the new campus and enjoy shopping and dining in downtown Morganton.

Kevin Baxter, NCSSM-Morganton Vice Chancellor and Chief Campus Officer, told The News Herald that the school is working to have the all of school’s faculty and staff position filled and ready for students when they move in on Aug. 10. Following move-in day, students will have a week of orientation before classes begin Aug. 16.

According to Baxter, the school’s hiring efforts are running at or ahead of schedule. He said the school already has 26 full-time employees on the books and new faculty and staff members are signing on almost daily.

He said the goal is to have 25 faculty members hired and on campus when students arrive in August. Eleven faculty members have already signed contracts with the school, and the other 14 are all in an offer stage, according to Baxter.

The hiring process will not be finished once the first class of 150 students arrive in August. Baxter said the school will have to hire several more faculty positions during the 2022-23 school year to be ready for the full enrollment of 300 students when they arrive in August 2023.

In addition to hiring, NCSSM-Morganton is fighting the clock to get campus buildings ready in time for summer programs and its August opening. According to Baxter, the construction process has been a significant challenge, especially with volatile prices and shortages of labor and materials over the last 18 months.

“It’s one of those really significant challenges that is almost entirely out of our control,” he said.

Baxter said the school is also facing a $4 million shortfall that will need to be made up before construction can be completed.

“We are actively strategizing around how to attack that both publicly and privately with the goal of having all the construction wrapped up by the time the first full class of students arrives in August 2023,” he said.

Margo Metzger, strategic communications and initiatives associate for NCSSM-Morganton, said that construction will continue in a more limited capacity throughout the 2022-23 school year. Renovations to the historic Joiner Hall and the construction of the new Wellness Center will be the main focus of the work and are expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

“We are going to be breaking ground this summer on the last new building in this phase, the Wellness Center,” Baxter said. “That will have a health clinic in it. The health clinic, as currently envisioned, would have the opportunity to not only serve our students and employees, but also students and employees at Western Piedmont (Community College) and the (North Carolina) School for the Deaf.”

This highlights another important piece of NCSSM’s mission. According to Baxter, school officials are working with public schools, community colleges and universities throughout the region to establish mutually beneficial collaborative relationships.

“That includes Burke County Public Schools, The School for the Deaf and Western Piedmont as well as area universities,” Baxter said. “We’re actively bringing together the leadership, not just of those partners, but also here on our team to say, ‘we want you to get to know each other and understand where the emerging opportunities and pathways are.’”

Baxter said that talks are currently in their early stages, but he envisions potential areas of cooperation emerging in the coming months and years, such as collaboration on curriculum and grant opportunities as well as strategic plans to maximize the economic impact of NCSSM-Morganton and other partner institutions.

For information about NCSSM-Morganton and the progress it is making toward its August opening, visit its “Road to Morganton” video series on YouTube at bit.ly/3LhZKrq.