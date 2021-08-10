School mask policy to be revisited on Monday

Just 2 ½ weeks after its initial decision, the Burke County Board of Education will revisit its school mask policy for the 2021-22 Burke County Public Schools educational year.
The matter will come back up for discussion as the board convenes for its regular monthly meeting this coming Monday, it was decided at this past Monday’s BOE work session.
The board held a special-called meeting for the purpose of discussing and setting a school mask policy on July 29, opting then by a 5-2 vote to make face coverings optional to start the school year. But now, there’s enough interest among board members to take another look at the matter and potentially enough concern to again consider a policy that would make masks mandatory.
Board members Sam Wilkinson and Jane Sohovich, both of whom voted for optional masks on July 29, expressed strong interest in discussing the matter again as COVID-19 numbers rise.
“I was one of the five who voted on the option,” Wilkinson said. “I’ve seen enough over the past week that I can’t see why in the world we would not revisit this on the 16th. I’m for it.”
Added Sohovich: “I’m for it, as well. I think we need to review it. We need to continue to review it because every day, this changes. I think we need to keep looking at it and make decisions based on what we have.”
Vice Chairman R.L. Icard, Wendi Craven and Seth Hunt Jr., who also were pro-option at the previous vote, additionally acknowledged the need to discuss the policy further.
“I think we have to continue to look at it,” Icard said.
Chairman Buddy Armour, who along with Don Hemstreet on July 29 voted against optional masks and spoke in favor of a mandate, said he wanted to bring the issue back up because he thinks the board owes it to the people who reached out both before and after the optional decision to express concerns.
“We would have to have enough people on this board — a majority of the board, four people, two other than Dr. Hemstreet and myself — to say, ‘I think this is something we need to put on the agenda. I think this is something we need to discuss,’” Armour said. “That’s why I’m laying it out there.”
The discussions were enough to add by consensus the masking item to next Monday’s agenda as an action item. But the vote is by no means guaranteed.
“Optional, in my mind, does not mean you show up to school with no mask just because you want to,” Hunt said. “That’s not what my understanding and definition of optional is. My definition of optional is it gives good, well-meaning parents — the responsible ones — the opportunity to determine what’s in their child’s best interest.”
Added Hemstreet: “I realize that the masks aren’t the total answer, but it gives some protection. The distancing does that. The handwashing does that. The numbers are going up. It’s not a matter of if we’re going to (make masks mandatory), it’s when we’re going to do it. I think the horse is out of the barn and we should just do a masking situation until we mitigate it.”
Danny Scalise, the director of the Burke County Health Department, advised the school board that “all the numbers that we don’t want to go up are going up.” He said he stands by his previous recommendation for a mask mandate for everyone in school buildings, noting that the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention align with that advice.
“We’re seeing an increase in testing, and we’re also seeing a significant increase in percent positivity,” Scalise said. “We’re seeing, compared to the last time that I was here (on July 29), a few more percent positive each day. As of today, we’re also starting to see young children.
“Today, we had eight from age 10-19 test positive and five from 0-9 who reported to us. We’re at almost a 10% positivity rate. When we cross that threshold is when there’s a circuit breaker that we’ll have to do some things with nursing homes because that’s where everyone starts to get really scared.”
Continued discussions and deliberations also come at a time when BCPS is investigating the source of an exposure and resultant quarantine at a recent summer camp at Table Rock Middle School.
“We had roughly 72 students and eight staff we had to quarantine last week over Jumpstart camp,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. “Two tested positive, and those students who were around them had to quarantine.
“From what I am gathering from our investigation, we had a student with a family member who tested positive. The student came to Jump camp anyway, and the student was feeling sick later in the day and got tested.”
Craven said she thinks the board needs to consider drafting and ratifying a policy that would penalize parents who knowingly send to school campuses children who have been exposed to COVID or who are showing symptoms.
“I feel like we need to take a firm stand on this,” Craven said. “If we have parents who are sending their children to our campuses and they know they’ve been exposed or they know they’re sick, then I say we charge those parents for intentionally spreading COVID.
“This is not just about a mask. This is about people being responsible.”
