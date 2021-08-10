School mask policy to be revisited on Monday

Vice Chairman R.L. Icard, Wendi Craven and Seth Hunt Jr., who also were pro-option at the previous vote, additionally acknowledged the need to discuss the policy further.

“I think we have to continue to look at it,” Icard said.

Chairman Buddy Armour, who along with Don Hemstreet on July 29 voted against optional masks and spoke in favor of a mandate, said he wanted to bring the issue back up because he thinks the board owes it to the people who reached out both before and after the optional decision to express concerns.

“We would have to have enough people on this board — a majority of the board, four people, two other than Dr. Hemstreet and myself — to say, ‘I think this is something we need to put on the agenda. I think this is something we need to discuss,’” Armour said. “That’s why I’m laying it out there.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The discussions were enough to add by consensus the masking item to next Monday’s agenda as an action item. But the vote is by no means guaranteed.