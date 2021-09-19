School mask policy to get mandatory revisit on Monday

Burke County Public Schools’ mask policy will receive a mandatory revisit when the Burke County Board of Education holds its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.

In accordance with Section 10 of the recently ratified N.C. Senate Bill 654, now State Law 2021-130, all school systems across the state must set a mask policy and revisit it on a monthly basis. The Burke school board voted BCPS’ mandatory mask policy into effect Aug. 16, meaning it is due for another vote at the regular September meeting.

Thus, Monday’s agenda includes an action item to either affirm or modify the mask policy, which currently makes face coverings mandatory for all students, teachers and staff indoors at school, regardless of vaccination status.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mandatory mask policy was approved a month ago by a 6-1 vote, with Chairman Buddy Armour, Vice Chairman R.L. Icard, Don Hemstreet, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voting for the measure and Wendi Craven going against it.