 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School offers free business seminars
0 Comments
Western Piedmont Community College

School offers free business seminars

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Western Piedmont Community College’s Small Business Center will over several free business seminars during the month of January:

Tuesday, Jan. 11: “Building Your Business on eBay: Beyond the Basics” webinar: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and “How to Start a Business” 6-8 p.m. at the WPCC Small Business Center at the Jim A. Richardson Complex at 200 Patrick Murphy Drive in Morganton

Wednesday, Jan. 12: “New Social Media Platforms” webinar: 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13: “Writing an Effective Business Plan” webinar: 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: “Understanding eBay Stores: Selling from Your eBay Website” webinar: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and “How to Find Your Customers” from 6-8 p.m. at WPCC Small Business Center at the Jim A. Richardson Complex at 200 Patrick Murphy Drive in Morganton

Wednesday, Jan. 26: “Tips for Using Facebook to Build Your Business” webinar: 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27: “Seven Principles for Small Business Success in a World of Change” webinar: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit wpcc.edu/sbc or contact Suzanne Wallace, small business center director, at 828-448-6719 or swallace@wpcc.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisian craftswomen preserve pottery technique

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert