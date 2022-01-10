School offers free business seminars

Western Piedmont Community College’s Small Business Center will over several free business seminars during the month of January:
Tuesday, Jan. 11: “Building Your Business on eBay: Beyond the Basics” webinar: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and “How to Start a Business” 6-8 p.m. at the WPCC Small Business Center at the Jim A. Richardson Complex at 200 Patrick Murphy Drive in Morganton
Wednesday, Jan. 12: “New Social Media Platforms” webinar: 9-11 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13: “Writing an Effective Business Plan” webinar: 9-11 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18: “Understanding eBay Stores: Selling from Your eBay Website” webinar: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and “How to Find Your Customers” from 6-8 p.m. at WPCC Small Business Center at the Jim A. Richardson Complex at 200 Patrick Murphy Drive in Morganton
Wednesday, Jan. 26: “Tips for Using Facebook to Build Your Business” webinar: 9-11 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27: “Seven Principles for Small Business Success in a World of Change” webinar: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit wpcc.edu/sbc or contact Suzanne Wallace, small business center director, at 828-448-6719 or swallace@wpcc.edu.