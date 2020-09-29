School offers free business webinars

Many small business owners are at a loss when it comes to marketing, and are under the false impression that it has to be expensive. In this webinar, you will learn inexpensive, effective, fun and creative ways to market. And you will discover how to best use one of the most powerful and least expensive marketing tools there is. You will take away a long list of inexpensive and creative ideas and tips to help you grow your business, increase your visibility, enhance your online presence, and connect with your community.