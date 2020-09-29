School offers free business webinars

The Small Business Center at Western Piedmont Community College will offer the following free business webinars in October:
- Friday, Oct. 2, 9-11 a.m.: Finding Customers for Your Business
In this webinar, you will learn where you can get the data you need to test the feasibility of a new business, find the competition and potential customers interested in your proposed product or service. Market research isn’t just for startups; it’s an important ongoing process for every small business. Developing a focused, effective marketing plan requires up-to-date market analysis. Discover the variety of market research tools that will give you critical information about your industry and customers.
Speaker: Matt Rudisill
- Wednesday, Oct. 7, 9-11 a.m.: There’s a Hole in my Bucket — Stopping the Donor Drain
Donor retention rates for nonprofits have struggled for more than a decade now. So isn’t it time we start looking at development planning differently and make donor retention a key component of our fundraising strategy? This session will give CEOs and development staff valuable information related to revenue growth opportunities and provide a deeper understanding of what is really happening behind the scenes regarding donor attrition.
Speaker: Doug Hartjes, president, COR Consulting Inc.
- Thursday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to noon: Inexpensive and Creative Ways to Market Your Small Business
Many small business owners are at a loss when it comes to marketing, and are under the false impression that it has to be expensive. In this webinar, you will learn inexpensive, effective, fun and creative ways to market. And you will discover how to best use one of the most powerful and least expensive marketing tools there is. You will take away a long list of inexpensive and creative ideas and tips to help you grow your business, increase your visibility, enhance your online presence, and connect with your community.
Speaker: Emily Ballance, MEd, LPC, CSP
- Friday, Oct. 16, 9-11 a.m. Marketing Your Business
Marketing for the 21st-century small business is more dynamic and challenging than ever. Discover how to most effectively and efficiently use the many marketing tools available. Gain insights to understand and reach your customer, analyze your industry and business environment and differentiate between branding, advertising, and grassroots marketing techniques. Explore the components of an effective marketing plan in this comprehensive webinar.
Speaker: Matt Rudisill
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 3-5 p.m.
Hiring Championship Performers for Your Small Business
In this webinar, people will learn how making the right decisions from the beginning saves time and money by increasing employee and customer retention. Topics will include “Risks and Challenges of Hiring in Today’s Work Environment,” “Before the Hiring Process Begins, Develop an Accurate Job Description Focusing on Essential Activities” and “Establish Clear Criteria for Job Candidate Selection.” Information about a seven-step hiring process and action plan will be included.
Speaker: Brian Kennedy
- Tuesday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to noon: Market Your Business by Networking in Your Local Community
Most people would rather eat live insects than market, so if you feel that way, you are not alone. But these days, it’s more important than ever to find ways to maintain contact and relationships with clients and potential clients within our local community, as well as online. Learn creative strategies to reach both, gain their trust and keep the benefits, connections and potential sales. You will take away lots of marketing tips, including tips on face-to-face (now socially distanced) networking, a powerful, virtually free form of marketing.
Speaker: Emily Ballance, MEd, LPC, CSP
- Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.: Using Paid Online Ads to Promote Your Business
In this webinar, participants will learn about different options to advertise your business using online resources. These options are often easier and much less expensive than traditional advertising. We will discuss social media advertising through major platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest as well as Google Adwords and other options.
Speaker: Matt Rudisill
- Friday, Oct. 30, 9-11 a.m.: Writing an Effective Business Plan
An effective business plan is vital to the success of a small business. By committing your idea to paper, you face tough questions and identify strengths and weaknesses. Business plans are not just for financing purposes; they are working documents to guide your business. For new and established small business owners, this webinar will start you down the path of small business success. This webinar also will discuss the tools necessary to write a business plan that will help raise capital and serve as a guide for your business. You will learn information that you can begin using immediately and build on in the future.
Speaker: Matt Rudisill
For information or to register, visit wpcc.edu/sbc.
