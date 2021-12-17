 Skip to main content
School opens food pantry on campus
Megan Abee, coordinator of student affairs and recruitment, stocks the new WPCC food pantry.

 Photo submitted by Megan Abee, Western Piedmont Community College

Western Piedmont Community College, in partnership with Burke United Christian Ministries, has opened a food pantry on campus. The pantry is stocked with refrigerated and non-perishable items, along with paper products and utensils. An information table with community resources is set up for students.

This new resource will allow students to access the pantry anytime campus buildings are open. Megan Abee, coordinator of student affairs and recruitment at WPCC, has served as the coordinator between campus and BUCM.

“It has been a pleasure to help coordinate the efforts to bring a food pantry to the WPCC campus,” Abee said. “Many of our students are on campus for the entire day and need a meal or snack to get them through their classes, so the food pantry has been really helpful. It’s a wonderful resource for our students to have available to them, and we encourage each of them to utilize it whenever they need to.”

Donations were collected in a campus-wide food drive to help support the new pantry, and Burke United Christian Ministries hosted a film screening of “Us and Them” in Leviton Auditorium on WPCC’s campus. Serving as an educational opportunity, the film focused on hunger and homelessness.

“When your stomach is full and you get your daily nutrients, you are more successful,” said Ryan Yost, food manager at BUCM. “We are excited to collaborate to help those in need to get fed and continue this partnership.”

For more information on Burke United Christian Ministries visit bucm.net.

