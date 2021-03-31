School opens registration for summer, fall

Registration for summer and fall semesters at Western Piedmont Community College is open.

The college will offer more than 90 classes in the summer semester and more than 400 in the fall. Courses are offered as seated (on campus), online and blended/hybrid. Seated course opportunities will increase beginning this summer with the projected decline of COVID-19 cases and recommendations from state leadership.

“We are excited to have more students returning on campus this summer and fall,” said Susan Williams, dean of student services. “We look forward to seeing new and returning students and providing a more normal college experience in the coming months.”

Courses are available to help students earn an associate degree or certificate, transfer to a four-year college or university and gain new skills for workforce or personal development.

The college said that its students who transfer to universities in the University of North Carolina System have a higher first-year GPA than non-transfer students, according to UNC System data. All courses in Western Piedmont’s transfer degree programs are accepted at 15 UNC System institutions.