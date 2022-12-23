School opens registration for summer programs, increases capacity

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics opened registration for its Summer Accelerator 2023 programming on Dec. 8.

Open to rising fifth through 12th graders from across the state, the summer accelerator programs will take place on one of the NCSSM campuses in Morganton or Durham, at the North Carolina Center for Engineering technologies (NCCET) in Hickory or online.

According to Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton, the new Morganton campus will more than double the number of students it is able to accommodate this year compared with 2022.

"We're increasing it to more than double the number of seats in Morganton from last year," Baxter said. "We've already seen unbelievable response in a week's time -- in the hundreds of people who have already signed up."

According to the school’s website, the classes are open to any North Carolina student “with an excellent academic record and a keen interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.” Some courses come with prerequisites that must be met before beginning the application process.

Course offerings are broken down into three age categories: Early Accelerator for rising fifth and sixth graders; programs for rising seventh through ninth graders; and those for rising 10th through 12th graders. Courses will be taught by NCSSM instructors.

Early Accelerator courses are weeklong, non-residential day programs that run from 9 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. The cost is $350 and students must bring a lunch. Courses will be offered at the Morganton campus June 19-23, 26-30, July 10-14 and 17-21 and include:

Build-A-Bot Engineering & Design

Discovering the Art of Mathematics

Surface Area & Urban Construction

Our Home in the Universe

From Failures to Successes: GRIT in Pots, Artifacts and Engineering

MARVEL-ous Science in our World

Youth Climate Heroes

Electrified

For seventh- through ninth-grade students, NCSSM will offer both residential and online courses. Online courses run in two-week blocks throughout the summer and cost $495 each. Course offerings include:

When BIO & TECH Collide: Biotechnology in the 21st Century

Math Puzzles and Games

Co-Creators of Change

My Body Does What?! Understanding Human Anatomy Form and Function

Residential programs are weeklong programs running throughout the summer. The cost for residential programs is $1,495. Residential programs offered at NCSSM-Morganton include:

Environmental Explorations

Explorations in Genetics

Urbanization and Water Quality

Game Design

Cryptozoology, Folklore & Author's Purpose

Biotechnology

The Art of Climate Change

The Science of the Catawba River

For rising 10th- through 12th-grade students the school will be offering three-week courses either totally online or a hybrid of online and residential throughout the summer. The courses with a residential component will begin with two weeks online culminating with a week of in-person learning. The cost of online courses is $695 and offerings include:

Real Entrepreneurship 101

From Data Ethics to Data Justice

Quantum to Cosmos: A Journey from the Very Small to the Very Large

Introduction to Machine Learning with Programming

Storytelling and Persuading Using Data

From Zero to Warp Speed: Relativity in Science and Fiction

Design Your Future: Website Creation

Introduction to Cryptology with Programming

Residential courses for rising 10th- through 12th-graders are $1,925 and offerings at NCSSM-Morganton include:

Explorations in Genetics

Invitation to Neuroscience

Website Creation - Project - Based Learning

Forensics

Pump It Up! An Exploration of Body Systems and the Role of Exercise

The Physics of Sports

Real Entrepreneurship 101

Additionally, five courses will be offered at NCCET in Hickory:

Real Entrepreneurship 101 -- For rising 10th through 12th graders

Website Creation - Project-Based Learning -- For rising 10th through 12th graders

Our Home in the Universe -- for rising fifth and sixth graders

Rockets in the Classroom -- for rising fifth and sixth graders or rising seventh through ninth graders

Electrified -- for rising fifth and sixth graders

For more information on the NCSSM Summer Accelerator 2023 program, course offerings, application process or specific course dates and times, including courses offered at the school’s Durham campus, visit www.ncssm.edu/summer-programs.