School plans to open newly renovated historic event space to community

Just in time for the new year, the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics has put the finishing touches on the renovations to the historic cattle barn on campus.

The barn, which has been a fixture on the hill for more than eight decades, will become a premier event space for school functions, student groups, and starting in the late winter/early spring, community groups and functions.

“It has taken a little bit longer than I would have liked to finish,” Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton, told The News Herald. “However, I am just incredibly excited at the product … it’s such an awe-inspiring moment when people walk into the big room … we’ve gotten really exceptionally positive feedback from the few who have come through so far and we’re excited for many more to see it.”

The main gathering space is a versatile room that can be set up with either theater or banquet-style seating to hold up to 450 attendees depending on the type of event.

“You’ll be able see things here from theatrical activities to lectures to banquets,” Baxter said in an NCSSM promotional video. “It’s going to be an amazing facility that is supported back of house by a catering kitchen and an office manager.”

Margo Metzger, strategic communications and initiatives associate for NCSSM, said great care was taken to preserve as much of the historical character of the building as possible, including the original rafters and some of the original windows, while also making the updates necessary to make it a modern event space.

Beyond the main gathering space is an enclosed terrace which houses a donor wall honoring supporters who have given $10,000 or more to the school.

The doors on the south side of the terrace open to the veranda, another versatile space which wraps around the building to take advantage of the views of the South Mountains. Metzger said the veranda can be used for smaller meetings, banquets or cocktail hour and Baxter added it would be available to students as well.

“When we don’t have events occurring, it can be used as a location for students and others to gather and engage with one another,” he said in the promotional video. “Or to get some personal time and look out to the tranquil spaces to the east.”

Originally constructed by the North Carolina School for the Deaf in 1935, the barn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Until the 1960s it was the core of the school’s farming program, according to Jimmy Autrey, former NCSD student and director of the school’s historical museum.

“Some students rose up as early as 5 a.m. to tend to the farming chores, especially milking the Holstein cows,” Autrey wrote in an email to The News Herald. “They would return to the farm to complete the chores after school as well. They harvested vegetables as well as livestock feeds such as hay, soybeans, corn, beans, chickens, eggs and dairy products grown on the farm to feed the students and staff on the campus.”

In its heyday, Autrey said the school’s dairy herd provided one quart of milk per day for every child at NCSD. The farm also produced 1,000 bushels of potatoes and sweet potatoes a year, as well as onions and other vegetables. When the farming program was phased out in the 1960s, the school’s other agricultural structures were torn down, leaving only the barn.

Baxter said he is excited to be able to repurpose this historic structure and looks forward to seeing it used in a new way to benefit the school and the larger community.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate the past but also think ahead to the future as we deliver a new space to the region and our school,” Baxter said.