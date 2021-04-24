School rallies support for teacher fighting cancer

Fire trucks pulled into Hildebran Elementary School on April 19 not to put out a fire, but to light up support for fourth-grade teacher Sno Lewis who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Pink Heals fire truck, a part of the Pink Heals NC Foothills Inc., is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds for families and nonprofit entities that assist women and their families who are fighting not only breast cancer, but all diseases. Lewis was diagnosed with cancer in January and received her third chemo treatment last week. She has been a teacher at Hildebran for 15 years and also worked at Chesterfield and George Hildebrand elementary schools teaching Pre-k through fourth grade.

“It makes me so proud to be a part of this school. I love the kids so much,” Lewis said.

Lewis signed the Pink Heals truck, which is covered in signatures of those who are fighting all types of diseases. She wrote on the truck “Sno Ellen Lewis. I can do this. Thank U!” Many students wore pink and showed off their masks with an embroidered message saying, “In this class no one fights alone.”