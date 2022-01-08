School receives donations for art programs

Burke County Public Schools’ art programs recently received donations from The Old School Studio (TOSS), which is part of The Industrial Commons.

Kathryn Ervin, community organizer for TOSS, hand-delivered checks to art teachers and principals at several BCPS schools. The funds will advance and support the school system’s art programs.

"We are overjoyed to support BCPS art programs, giving students across the county an opportunity to develop creative, critical thinking skills,” Ervin said. “An arts education is an indispensable tool in cultivating the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and creatives revitalizing and sustaining the rural South. We are so honored to celebrate BCPS art teachers for the work they do. A huge thanks is due to all those in the community who made these contributions possible."

The funds were raised by an event hosted by Paul Rosebrock.

“One way our students and teachers grow is when a supportive community surrounds them,” said Dr. Mike Swan, BCPS superintendent. “That is exactly what TOSS is doing with our art education programs. We are so thankful they are investing in our students and providing special opportunities to them through art.”