School receives generous gift from Trane Technologies

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) announced a $50,000 donation from Trane Technologies to support summer programs at the school’s new campus in Morganton.

The $50,000 gift will help fund summer programs at the new campus that opened in June 2022 and provide cutting-edge education for students from across the state. NCSSM offers summer programs for students who are rising fifth graders through high school seniors. With specialized coursework in areas such as artificial intelligence, biomedical sciences and engineering, students have the opportunity to engage in real-world, hands-on experiences.

“Trane Technologies is focused on supporting students not typically engaged in STEM careers and NCSSM’s summer program does just that, giving them immersive and robust experiences that we hope will inspire them to pursue STEM careers,” said Deidra Parrish Williams, leader of global corporate citizenship for Trane Technologies. “That’s important because our planet’s best hope for a sustainable future is having a rich diversity of people and ideas creating solutions.“

NCSSM’s expansion to Morganton has generated new opportunities for people and businesses to partner with the institution to enable the innovative programming and infrastructure that is a hallmark of the NCSSM experience.

“We are so grateful for Trane Technologies’ investment in summer programs at our new Morganton campus,” said Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton. “Their gift will enable us to offer the transformative NCSSM experience to even more students through engaging activities and adventures that ignite interest and excitement in STEM learning.”

NCSSM is actively engaged in a fundraising campaign that includes a goal of raising private donations to support the Morganton campus. To date, the NCSSM Foundation has recorded more than 300 gifts that total more than $12 million in support of NCSSM’s new campus in Morganton.

For more information about the development of NCSSM-Morganton, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus.