School recognized by National Accreditation Body

“It’s not just me,” he said. “Our entire leadership team led this challenge. It was incredibly emotional, and I was just elated because of the hours and hours and months and months of work that go into this.”

Patrick said he is especially proud of his team’s achievement considering the high number of young teachers and new staff members and administrators who have recently joined the NCSD team. He specifically pointed out the impact Interim Principal Shirley Fore has made in an extremely short time.

“In five months, our interim principal has changed the trajectory of our school,” Patrick said. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

NCSD was last accredited by CEASD in 2015, but since the recognition only lasts five years, its accreditation lapsed in 2020. Patrick, who came to the school in early 2020, only eight weeks before the COVID-19-related shutdowns began, said one of his first priorities was to begin the renewal process for CEASD accreditation.

Patrick said one of the highlights of Wednesday's presentation was the visiting accreditation team’s recognition of the culture shift that he is leading at NCSD. He said he has worked very hard since coming to the school to promote a student-focused culture at the school.