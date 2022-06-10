School recognizes 11 medical assisting graduates

Eleven students from Western Piedmont Community College completed the requirements for the Medical Assisting program and graduated during recent spring commencement exercises.

A pinning ceremony honoring these students was held on May 6 at Western Piedmont Community College. WPCC President Dr. Joel Welch welcomed guests to the pinning.

Vicki Shuping, Medical Assisting instructor, introduced the guest speaker Dr. Keith Smith. Smith is a founding physician of Burke Primary Care in Morganton, and he serves on the Medical Assisting Advisory Committee at WPCC. Freshman marshals were Melissa Trivette, Kadejah Hoke, Mishel Velasquez-Soto, and Kelly Vazquez.

Rachel Bradshaw, Medical Assisting program coordinator, and Vicki Shuping, Medical Assisting instructor, presented pins and awards for outstanding student performance. Awards included:

Excellence in Administrative Medical Assisting, Brittany Triplett

Excellence in Clinical Medical Assisting, Choua Yang

Excellence in Laboratory Medical Assisting, Katlin Wolfe

Excellence in Clinical Practicum I, Cynthia Torres

Excellence in Clinical Practicum II, Brianna Hardin

Overall Outstanding Medical Assisting, Katlin Wolfe

The 2022 Medical Assisting Valedictorian was Choua Yang.

Numerous area medical offices participated in the education of the medical assisting students this spring. Medical practices that served as training sites included:

Burke Primary Care of Morganton

Hopewell Family Medicine of Morganton

Mountain View Pediatrics of Morganton

EmergeOrtho of Morganton

A Woman’s View of Hickory

Table Rock Family Medicine of UNC Health Blue Ridge

McDowell Medical Associates of UNC Health Blue Ridge

Women’s Health Group (Morganton, Valdese, and Marion) of UNC Health Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Urgent Care of UNC Health Blue Ridge

Family Medical Associates of UNC Health Blue Ridge

Anderson Medical of UNC Caldwell Healthcare

Rivercrest Medical of UNC Caldwell Healthcare

Laurel Park Women’s Health of UNC Caldwell Healthcare

Medical assistants are the only allied health practitioners trained to work specifically in the physicians’ office performing clinical, administrative, and laboratory duties.

WPCC offers the one-year diploma with a two-year associate degree option in Medical Assisting. For more information, contact Rachel Bradshaw, BS, CMA(AAMA) at 828-448- 3501 or Vicki Shuping, CMA(AAMA) at 828-448-3172.