School releases strategic plan, discusses potential legislative changes

The North Carolina School for the Deaf held a stakeholder meeting Thursday in Morganton to unveil the school’s new strategic plan, update stakeholders on campus infrastructure projects and field questions about possible upcoming state legislation.

School Director Mark Patrick began the meeting by reviewing the school’s new strategic plan which went into effect Aug. 1. The plan will guide the school through the 2024-25 school year and updates vision, mission and belief statements as well as setting four goals with actionable objectives to help the school reach them. According to the plan, the four goals are:

Enhance external communication efforts to increase understanding, awareness and encouragement within the broader community.

Provide rigorous academic experiences in a learning environment that prepares students for success.

Improve the future success of NCSD students.

Build a unified, confident, qualified team.

Patrick told stakeholders he plans to devote significant time and effort to building relationships within the 46 counties the school serves.

“I wanted to make sure that our team really knew and understood how important it is to get information out into the community, not only to Burke County, but all 46 counties that we serve,” he said. “We are experiencing a tremendous number of retirements across the state. Relationships I developed when I was here as an EC Director, they’re almost all gone.”

Patrick said the turnover makes communication with the schools systems NCSD serves more important than ever.

“There are so many new special education teachers in deaf and hard of hearing that have moved into North Carolina,” he said. “Some, I have learned recently, don’t even know that NCSD is even here in the state, so there are no referrals because they don’t know.”

Patrick said he plans to go to superintendent meetings and exceptional children director meetings throughout the region to inform school leaders about the school and what it offers.

Patrick also said another major focus for the school in the next few years will be improving the future success of NCSD students.

“Many of our students are not having successful post-graduation outcomes,” he said. “So, we are really going to have to back up and get intense with our ability to make sure that all of our students are either going to school or going to work.”

Finally, Patrick praised the faculty and staff NCSD has assembled and committed to continuing to build the best possible team for the school’s students.

“Our biggest struggle right now is finding deaf staff,” he said. “We need positive role models for (students).”

Director of Facilities Steve Watts updated stakeholders on current and planned campus infrastructure projects. The school has seven fully funded projects in various stages of completion, totaling $10.1 million in expenditures. According to Watts, the projects are focused on updating old infrastructure that has not been remodeled or replaced in decades and making the school safer and more secure.

“Some of the pipes on this campus were vintage 1920s,” Watts said. “We never had a water test on this campus that did anything but pass, but you get in your head ‘how many of these old pipes are going to make it?’ Some of them are pushing 100 years old.”

Watts said every underground pipe on campus has been replaced as of two weeks ago. He also said several other projects are in various stage of completion to remodel buildings, repair water and termite damage, replace roofs, update security equipment and replace exterior lighting.

Finally, Patrick fielded questions about Senate Bill 593, a bill recently passed by the General Assembly but vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill would have wrested control of the school from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and created an independent board of directors to direct the school’s affairs, particularly the admissions process.

According to Patrick, this would have lowered some barriers families of deaf and hard of hearing students face when trying to get into NCSD, but created several administrative challenges as the school transitioned to an independently run institution.

Patrick said he is not aware of any plans by the legislature to attempt to override the veto.

“I asked at the state level just yesterday and nobody has heard any discussions about it,” he said.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on July 26.