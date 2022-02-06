School set to celebrate Black History Month with multiple events

Western Piedmont Community College has planned a variety of events to celebrate Black History Month this February:

Monday, Feb. 7: Dance and drum performance, 11 a.m., Phifer Hall Theater

Dancers from the Southern Swag Dance Academy, owned by dancer and choreographer Kesha Nichols, will be accompanied by the One Drop Krewe Drummers for a performance celebrating Black history.

Monday, Feb. 7: Student art show, Goodfellow Gallery, located inside the WPCC library

WPCC will showcase a variety of Black history-themed student art featuring the photos of Tristan Loven. The show will remain on display through Tuesday, March 15.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: Mike Wiley One-Man Show, “The Fire of Freedom,” 11 a.m., Phifer Hall Theater

“The Fire of Freedom” is North Carolina-based actor and playwright Mike Wiley’s riveting dramatization of David Cecelski’s book and illuminates Abraham H. Galloway’s life – deepening our insight into the Civil War and Reconstruction as experienced by African Americans in the south.