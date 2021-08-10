School superintendent to discuss strategic plan

Dr. Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, will be the first featured speaker at the resumed Coffee at the Museum series at the History Museum of Burke County.
Swan will elaborate on the district’s strategic plan and student-centered focus at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton. The presentation is free and open to the community. Those who attend are asked to wear masks. The museum has masks available for visitors who need them.
“Our plan is set to expire in 2022, and he will talk about the process going forward and updating the plan,” said Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public information officer. “He will also talk about some successes we have had recently, including during COVID. This includes our high schools' rankings and graduation rate, becoming a one-to-one school district with devices and our Virtual Academy.
“As director of student services, one of his main priorities was keeping students in school and getting them to graduate and get their high school diploma. He will talk about how we will continue to focus on that. One way we will achieve it is through our community partnerships with business and industry: BDI (Burke Development Incorporated), Work in Burke, the Chamber (Burke County Chamber of Commerce), the hospital, NCSSM (North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics) and many more. Our Career and Technical Education program is another highlight he will talk about, which gives students opportunities for experience and certificates in a variety of fields, (such as) health care, construction, foods, firefighting, cosmetology and agriculture, to name a few.”
Swan is a 23-year veteran educator in Burke County Public Schools, according to Shuffler. He was recruited out of West Virginia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, to become a fifth-grade teacher at Chesterfield Elementary School in 1998. He also taught at Ray Childers Elementary School and served as assistant principal at Liberty Middle School, Heritage Middle School and Freedom High School before becoming principal at Heritage and later at Freedom.
After moving to North Carolina, he obtained a Master of Arts degree in School Administration from Gardner Webb University and completed his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Western Carolina University in 2020. In 2016, he was named the district’s first director of student services. In December of 2020, he was named assistant superintendent and in April of 2021, he was named interim superintendent. He became superintendent on July 1.
“Dr. Swan's philosophy of education stems from his desire for students and staff to feel supported and valued in order for success and growth to occur,” a previous News Herald article reads. “Ultimately, his focus is to keep students and staff safe and healthy while maintaining an environment for students to succeed academically and prepare for a career and college.”
Swan’s goals as superintendent for the district include high school graduation, workforce development, technology, developing school leaders, community partnerships and overall staying student-centered.
Swan is active in the community as well, serving on the boards of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Committee, the Burke County United Way, BDI and the Industrial Commons Steering Committee. He also is a member of the Rotary Club of Morganton.
He encouraged people to stop by the museum Thursday morning to learn more about Burke County Public Schools.
"I am excited for the opportunity to speak at the History Museum of Burke County,” Swan said. “We are grateful for the museum and its partnership with the school system and its passion to preserve the rich history we have here in Burke County. Their exhibits are always interesting and thought provoking and whether you are new to Burke County or a longtime resident, there is always something new to learn about our great community. The museum is a great resource for our students and teachers for interesting field trips and can be appreciated by all ages."
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.