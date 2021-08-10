School superintendent to discuss strategic plan

Dr. Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, will be the first featured speaker at the resumed Coffee at the Museum series at the History Museum of Burke County.

Swan will elaborate on the district’s strategic plan and student-centered focus at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton. The presentation is free and open to the community. Those who attend are asked to wear masks. The museum has masks available for visitors who need them.

“Our plan is set to expire in 2022, and he will talk about the process going forward and updating the plan,” said Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public information officer. “He will also talk about some successes we have had recently, including during COVID. This includes our high schools' rankings and graduation rate, becoming a one-to-one school district with devices and our Virtual Academy.