Burke County Public Schools is adding a new tool to the district's kitchen -- the Pig Rig.

In February, this new mobile propane grill began travelling to schools serving smoked meats for lunch on Premium Days, a monthly event when BCPS cafeterias offer students a premium entrée choice at regular price.

“Feeding students healthy, delicious meals is our main goal, and we’ve found some cool ways to do that," said BCPS Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall. "We’re excited to offer students some new options for Premium Days.”

For future Premium Days, students can look forward to brisket, smoked barbecue and more from the Pig Rig.

The Career and Technical Education department also will benefit from the Pig Rig. High school culinary students will learn about smoking different types of meat later this semester. Culinary teachers will be trained on safety techniques to ensure a safe environment for students.

“The Pig Rig is a great addition to BCPS, giving our students new premium options for lunch and also broadening our culinary students’ skills,” said Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan.

The Pig Rig made its debut Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Draughn High School, providing smoked chicken thighs to students and surrounding middle schoolers and elementary schoolers for Premium Day. The remaining schedule for February is:

Feb. 14: East Burke High School, East Burke Middle School, Icard Elementary, George Hildebrand Elementary, Ray Childers Elementary, Hildebran Elementary

Feb. 21: Freedom High School, Table Rock Middle School, Walter Johnson Middle School, Oak Hill Elementary, Glen Alpine Elementary, W.A. Young Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary

Feb. 28: Patton High School, Liberty Middle School, Forest Hill Elementary, Salem Elementary, Mull Elementary

The Pig Rig was purchased by the BCPS child nutrition department as part of the budget surplus spend-down plan. BCPS students helped choose the name through a survey in which Pig Rig won more than 36% of the votes.