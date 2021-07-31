School system adopts optional mask policy for year’s start

Burke County Public Schools students and staff will be able to choose whether or not they wear masks in school buildings for the start of the 2021-22 school year, barring any changes.
The Burke County Board of Education made the decision to adopt an optional mask policy at Thursday night’s meeting at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center, which was called specially for the purpose of discussing the issue as it pertains to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote went 5-2 with Wendi Craven, Seth Hunt Jr., R.L. Icard, Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voting for the optional mask policy and Chairman Buddy Armour and Don Hemstreet opposing the measure. For a board known for consistency in its vote splits, the outcome marked a diversion along those lines.
“Option 1,” the optional mask policy that the board adopted, also was the one recommended by BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan and his staff. Swan said his recommendation aligned with decisions previously made by the Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln, Mooresville, Rowan-Salisbury, Union and Watauga school systems.
Swan said he targeted a specific learning concern when recommending optional masking, noting it can be hard for students to learn from and communicate with teachers due to the visual and audial restrictions masks cause.
“As an educator, the language acquisition that I’ve seen in younger grades — we’ve been 18 months in a difficult situation with our students (wearing masks) — to get that student to see acquisition is very crucial at that young age,” he said.
In essence, the choice to make masks optional was the same outcome that would have occurred if the board had not taken any action on the subject at all.
“The big thing right now is after July 31, no one is required to wear a face mask in or outside of school buildings,” Swan said, referring to the fact that North Carolina’s mask mandate was allowed to lapse. “Without action from the board of education tonight, face masks automatically become optional per the governor’s orders. Masks continue to be required on buses and transportation per federal guidelines, and that was passed down in January.”
Additional mitigation measures will continue, including intensive cleaning protocols, social distancing, handwashing stations, accommodations for students and staff with significant health factors, onsite screening and antigen testing provided and funded by the state, and water bottle filling stations.
The same quarantine protocols as before will apply. Students with a fever must go home for 24 hours and can be antigen tested onsite with parent permission. Students who refuse testing must quarantine for 10 days. And students who test positive for COVID-19 have a 10-day quarantine.
Miranda Michaels, BCPS’ director of school nursing, also clarified a close contact situation.
“If both students have a mask on and one student is positive and the other student is a close contact, if the masks were worn by both the student and the close contact, the close contact would not have to quarantine,” Michaels said.
Swan said his office will continue to handle outbreaks, with the authority to close down a school in its entirety or by wing if the occasion arises.
The other two choices presented to the school board were “Option 2,” to mandate masks for grades kindergarten through eighth and leave them optional for high school grades, or “Option 3,” to make masks mandatory for every grade level.
Armour and Hemstreet spoke in favor of the guidelines laid out in Options 2 and 3.
A significant portion of the community members present at the meeting, which had a crowd occupying roughly half or more of the available seating in the Olive Hill Room, applauded nearly every board member comment made against mandatory masking while many audience members who were wearing masks nodded in agreement of pro-masking statements.
Hunt, who made the motion to adopt Option 1, said he feels it should be up to parents to decide.
“I would submit that we are not doing anything that is in conflict with what the governor has said,” Hunt said. “The governor seemed to see fit to remove a mandated mask requirement. Personally, I think people should mask. I think, personally, people should have the vaccine.”
Added board Vice Chairman Icard: “I’m in favor of masks except for the fact that they’re not required anywhere else. So, if the kids are doing all this stuff and are together all these other places, then I don’t think it’s fair just at school to have a mask.”
Amour quoted N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent remarks that the coronavirus’ delta variant is “a monster,” and that people who choose not to receive the vaccine are acting irresponsibly.
“The reason I have an issue with optional is I think it would be a problem,” Armour said. “Kids who ride the bus can’t get on the bus without a mask on, whether they’re coming home or going to school because that’s a federal mandate. When kids are told by their parents, ‘I want you to wear a mask,’ and then they get to school and all of their friends aren’t wearing masks, who’s going to make them put their mask on?”
Armour and Hemstreet both expressed their disturbance over Burke County’s 36% vaccination rate, and Hemstreet said it is important to consider what would have happened if people had refused to get the polio and measles vaccines.
“(About) 57,000 people in this county are unvaccinated,” Hemstreet said. “That’s a big number. And that serves as an incubator for the virus to grow, then you get all these variant strains that come out, and that’s scary stuff. What we need to do, really, is get people vaccinated. ... We’re sitting in a cauldron of this stuff and allowing it to grow.”
Craven, who seconded the motion to approve Option 1, said she is not an “anti-vaxxer” and has received the Johnson & Johnson shot, but recalled two special-needs children she taught during her career who received other vaccines with FDA approval and then experienced “life-changing” reactions.
“I will fight to the death for our teachers, students and staff who do not want to have the vaccine,” Craven said. “They do not have to have it. When it becomes FDA-approved, that’s a different story. ... Until this is approved and we know more about it, I feel children are at risk to be vaccinated.”
Wilkinson acknowledged the difficulties associated with making a decision, but leaned toward the optional mask route because he was concerned that a mask mandate could lead to students and teachers leaving BCPS to go to other systems where masks weren’t required.
“There is no really great answer to this question,” Wilkinson said. “Any way you turn, someone could get hurt. I think everybody in here would agree with that.”
Sohovich did not add anything to the statements made by her counterparts during discussion.
Danny Scalise, the director of the Burke County Health Department, was on-hand to field questions from the board and noted that his office recommended Option 3 in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Cooper.
“The first thing that we should all be doing is talking about the vaccine,” Scalise said. “You all should do whatever you can. But some of the students aren’t eligible for the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine goes down to (ages) 8-12, and that’s it right now. So, anything younger than that, those children are going to be a little susceptible to that disease. Right now, ages 9-14 is the second-biggest spike we’re seeing. The biggest spike is their parents, ages 20 to about 40.
“That’s where the spike is coming in Burke County. We say the vaccine first and foremost. If you ask me, we think you should mandate face coverings for all students older than 2 years old and all staff should wear face masks while at school unless there is a medical or developmental condition that says that they can’t. That is the position from us, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.”
If local COVID numbers get worse, the board can revise or reverse its optional mask decision.
“The board can reserve the right to require face coverings in the future if it is determined that face coverings are necessary in order to keep Burke County Public Schools students and staff safe,” Swan said.
Wilkinson announces retirement
Longtime board member Wilkinson confirmed during Thursday’s meeting that he will not seek re-election after 23-plus years on the board. Wilkinson said he has spent 56 years with the school system altogether, including more than 30 years as a coach and teacher.
Two others already have filed for election to the Eastern District seat he currently holds, Scott Lambert and Leslie Taylor.