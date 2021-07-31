School system adopts optional mask policy for year’s start

“I will fight to the death for our teachers, students and staff who do not want to have the vaccine,” Craven said. “They do not have to have it. When it becomes FDA-approved, that’s a different story. ... Until this is approved and we know more about it, I feel children are at risk to be vaccinated.”

Wilkinson acknowledged the difficulties associated with making a decision, but leaned toward the optional mask route because he was concerned that a mask mandate could lead to students and teachers leaving BCPS to go to other systems where masks weren’t required.

“There is no really great answer to this question,” Wilkinson said. “Any way you turn, someone could get hurt. I think everybody in here would agree with that.”

Sohovich did not add anything to the statements made by her counterparts during discussion.

Danny Scalise, the director of the Burke County Health Department, was on-hand to field questions from the board and noted that his office recommended Option 3 in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Cooper.