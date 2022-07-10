School system approves new strategic plan

The Burke County Board of Education approved the district’s next five-year strategic plan on Monday, June 27 by a unanimous vote. The plan will take effect for the 2022-23 school year.

In his message to the community regarding the plan, Mike Swan, Burke County Public Schools superintendent, said that while the previous strategic plan, released in 2017, has served the district well, it was time to “review and renew the district’s direction for the next five years.”

In the letter, Swan said the new plan expands the previous plan from a focus on student success to a plan focusing on all people including students, parents, faculty, staff and community members.

“To effectively focus on students, our faculty and staff need to be taken care of, too,” said BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler. “Teachers who feel valued and heard, who have professional development opportunities that interest them and who have opportunities to take on leadership roles will be in a better place mentally and better prepared overall to meet the academic and emotional needs of our students.”

The plan features an “all-in promise” with three main goals and actionable objectives to achieve the goals.

The first goal, academic opportunities for all, focuses on the district’s efforts to facilitate growth among students, staff, faculty and the community. To do this, the district will provide universal and individualized learning opportunities, focus on recruitment and retention of staff and develop resources for parents and caregivers.

“We heard loud and clear that we should shift our focus to our people – students, parents, faculty, staff and community members,” Swan said. “Which brings us to our overarching, all-in promise to put people first.”

The second goal, all-around well-being, will support “lifelong wellness practices to sustain healthy minds and bodies,” according to Shuffler.

Objectives for this goal include maintaining safe school environments, providing mental and physical health services for students and staff and partnering with parents on safety protocols and current social issues.

Shuffler also said the district is enlisting the help of community partners to advance the overall wellness of students, staff and families. She pointed to recent collaborative efforts such as the Opportunity Internships developed in partnership with BDI, Work in Burke, Western Piedmont Community College and local businesses and a partnership with Burke Substance Abuse Network to raise awareness around substance abuse.

The third goal, all schools connected to the community, aims to help the district strengthen its partnerships with the community by celebrating student achievement and enhancing internal and external communications.

Shuffler pointed out that the COVID-related restrictions over the past two years made it difficult for schools and families to connect.

“With the school buildings closed to visitors during the pandemic, we were not able to hold parent nights, curriculum nights and other activities that engaged the whole family,” she said.

Under the new plan, she said the district will “be intentional about getting back to those activities.”

“We also realize parents need support and resources to help their children throughout their educational journey,” said Shuffler. “We also want to bring in community mentors to help expose students to service and workforce opportunities in the community.”

The Board of Education is also working to add a new tool to its community engagement repertoire.

“Our board plans to host community meetings for parents in the fall to educate them on district priorities,” Shuffler said.

The plan concludes with five measurable indicators of success – academic growth, graduation rate, student attendance, staff retention and student enrollment. According to Swan, all these indicators are interrelated.

“By recruiting and retaining top-level staff, we can continue to grow students academically, get them to enroll in our schools, keep them in school and get them to graduate; therefore, meeting and exceeding our goals,” he said.

According to Swan, community input was a key component of the plan’s development from early in the process.

“We reached out to the community and employees for feedback on our past goals and to help give us a direction for new goals,” he said.

He also said lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic also informed the planning process.

“Through COVID-19, we witnessed just how committed our teachers are and saw everyone go above and beyond to create healthy and safe learning environments for students,” Swan said.

The plan also includes new mission and vision statements:

Mission Statement: Burke County Public Schools will educate all learners, nurture their potential and empower them to be contributing members of our community.

Vision Statement: Burke County Public Schools will be a model of exemplary education by inspiring all students to be life-long learners who will contribute to our community.

“I am excited to roll out this new district strategic plan for the upcoming academic year,” Swan said. “Our three main goals are simple, yet impactful and help us focus on our priorities and purpose.”

View the full plan at https://bit.ly/BCPSStrategicPlan23-28