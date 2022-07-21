School system celebrates National Hot Dog Day

Burke County Public Schools celebrated a national food icon at its summer meal and mobile food truck sites on Wednesday.

In celebration of National Hot Dog Day, all BCPS summer meal sites celebrated with an event called “Hot Dogs with Dad.” Students were encouraged to bring dads, moms or any trusted adult to the meal sites to enjoy the summer favorite together.

Bethany Collier, child nutrition marketing specialist for the district, said BCPS has been providing summer meals to the community for more than 20 years. This year, since June 13, the district has served 28,718 meals at its two summer meal sites and through the MEAL Mobile food truck.

Director of Child Nutrition Daniel Wall said it is important for the district to keep meeting the needs of families in the county, even while school is out for the summer.

“Some families rely on school meals to help feed their kids,” he said. “It’s great that we can extend free meals into the summer for all children.”

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan praised the hard work and dedication of Chartwells and the Child Nutrition staff to keep food service going through the summer.

“Our cafeteria staff do an amazing job each summer feeding not only our students, but also children and families throughout Burke County,” he said.

Cattleya, a student at Mountain View Elementary School, said she enjoys coming to the food truck with her mother, sister and brother. Her favorite thing to eat at the truck is the different fruits served with the meals.

Her mother, Martha, told The News Herald one of the reasons she brings her children to the truck is because her 4-year-old son is getting ready to attend pre-kindergarten and she want to help him get used to the food they will serve in school.

National Hot Dog Day was created by a group of students in Alfred, N.Y. on July 20, 1971, to celebrate the dish and its link to summer fun in the minds of many. Brought to America by German immigrants in 19th century, the hot dog has become a national favorite with Americans consuming approximately 20 billion hot dogs every year, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Burke County summer meal sites are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain View Elementary and Valdese Elementary through Thursday Aug. 17. MEAL Mobile food truck stops are Forest Hill Elementary 11-11:30 a.m., Martha’s Park 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Hillcrest Elementary 12:30-1 p.m.

Meals are free for anyone 18 and under and adult meals are $3. Menus are the same for all locations and can be found at https://burke.nutrislice.com/menu/menus-eula.

Bi-weekly drawings are also held on Thursdays for prizes such as day passes to Bigfoot Climbing Gym and tickets to the Hickory Crawdads.