School system promotes Auton, Wilson in central office

Burke County Public Schools’ next assistant superintendent will be promoted from within, as will her successor in another central office position.
At the end of the Burke County Board of Education’s regular meeting late Monday, BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan announced that Karen Auton will be elevated to the assistant superintendent role after three years in the post of elementary education director.
Additionally, Brett Wilson will take the elementary director job, promoted from the role of assistant director of exceptional children for the school system.
Both moves passed as part of the personnel report approved by a 7-0 school board vote. And both central office staff members officially will begin their new roles on Sept. 1.
“I’m very excited,” Auton told The News Herald after the meeting. “I think Dr. Swan and I work really well together. I’m looking forward to making more improvements to the school system.”
According to a press release from BCPS, Auton started her teaching career in 2004 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Asheville with a bachelor’s degree of science in psychology and elementary education. She began her principal career in 2010 after graduating with a master’s degree in school administration.
Auton received her North Carolina Superintendent’s License in 2014 after graduating from Appalachian State University with an educational specialist degree. She completed her doctoral degree in education leadership in 2020 from Gardner-Webb University.
In 2010, Auton was named Burke County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year while at Rutherford College Elementary School. She is a past recipient of the N.C. Teaching Fellows award. Her past principal posts were at Ray Childers Elementary School, Drexel Elementary School and Draughn High School. In 2018 Auton, was promoted to director of elementary education.
As assistant superintendent, BCPS says she will make $108,000 per year and receive a $300 per month travel allowance.
“It’s been really helpful being on the leadership team now for going on four years,” Auton said. “I’ve had a chance to build relationships with all the folks on the leadership team. I think that’s going to be really helpful to me.
“Moving forward, I’ll be taking on tasks of whatever Dr. Swan decides for me. Right now, we’re just kind of taking things day-by-day. I’m sure we’ll be working really closely with the leadership folks.”
In the release, Auton said one of her goals as assistant superintendent is to help BCPS recover from the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and reignite forward momentum.
The assistant superintendent post had been vacant since April, when Swan assumed the interim superintendent role before receiving that job on a permanent basis. Swan held the assistant role from December until April. Prior to that, David Fonseca held the assistant superintendent job from July 2015 up through October 2020.
Added Swan in the BCPS press release: “I am excited to have Dr. Auton as our assistant superintendent. She brings a vast background of classroom teaching, curriculum knowledge and administrative leadership to this role. She is from Burke County, is a product of Burke County Public Schools and is now raising her own family here.
“She has a calm demeanor and a servant’s heart, but is tough when it comes to doing what is right for children. Her passion for seeing that kids get a quality education in a safe and nurturing environment has earned her respect from colleagues, parents and students. Not only is she focused on ensuring all students learn, she is passionate about building capacity in the educators responsible for teaching them.”
According to the release, Auton and her husband, Matt, both are from Burke County and have two daughters, Allyson, 14, and Macy, 12. Allyson will be a freshman at Draughn and Macy is a rising seventh-grader at Heritage Middle School. Auton said her family enjoys going to gyms, pools and fields watching her girls play volleyball, compete in swim meets, play softball and run track events. When they are not involved in sporting events, they love hosting game nights with family and friends at their home in Morganton.
As for Wilson, according to an email sent from Swan to all BCPS employees, prior to Wilson’s move into school administration, he taught secondary mathematics and coached in both Vance and Burke counties. Wilson holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree of school administration and a doctorate degree in educational leadership, both from Western Carolina University. He resides in Valdese with his wife, Kristin, and their three children.