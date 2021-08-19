School system promotes Auton, Wilson in central office

Added Swan in the BCPS press release: “I am excited to have Dr. Auton as our assistant superintendent. She brings a vast background of classroom teaching, curriculum knowledge and administrative leadership to this role. She is from Burke County, is a product of Burke County Public Schools and is now raising her own family here.

“She has a calm demeanor and a servant’s heart, but is tough when it comes to doing what is right for children. Her passion for seeing that kids get a quality education in a safe and nurturing environment has earned her respect from colleagues, parents and students. Not only is she focused on ensuring all students learn, she is passionate about building capacity in the educators responsible for teaching them.”

According to the release, Auton and her husband, Matt, both are from Burke County and have two daughters, Allyson, 14, and Macy, 12. Allyson will be a freshman at Draughn and Macy is a rising seventh-grader at Heritage Middle School. Auton said her family enjoys going to gyms, pools and fields watching her girls play volleyball, compete in swim meets, play softball and run track events. When they are not involved in sporting events, they love hosting game nights with family and friends at their home in Morganton.

As for Wilson, according to an email sent from Swan to all BCPS employees, prior to Wilson’s move into school administration, he taught secondary mathematics and coached in both Vance and Burke counties. Wilson holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree of school administration and a doctorate degree in educational leadership, both from Western Carolina University. He resides in Valdese with his wife, Kristin, and their three children.