School system to consider early 2023-24 start despite state law

Burke County Public Schools administrators and Board of Education members are considering an earlier start to the 2023-24 school year in defiance of a 2004 state law.

During the Monday, Jan. 9, school board meeting, BCPS Director of Human Resources Keith Recker presented the board with an option to start the 2023-24 on Aug. 14, a full two weeks earlier than state regulations allow.

The current law calls for school to start “no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26.” This means Aug. 28 is the earliest schools could legally open next year.

Still, BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan told The News Herald starting early “is what is best for students.” He said, as the calendar law currently stands, it requires high school students to take exams after Christmas break. A start date of Aug. 14 would allow the district to complete the first semester before the break.

“Students and staff (will) have an actual break and downtime without exams and assignments looming over them over the break,” he said. “It is easier to transition into the next semester after a long break.”

Board of education Chair Wendi Craven agreed, saying she believes giving exams after a long break may also have a detrimental effect on test scores.

“I think the children would do better,” she said. “There’s a lot of data that we need to look at before we make the decision.”

She also said the law makes it difficult for high school students participating in dual enrollment programs at Western Piedmont Community College.

“They are on two different schedules … it makes it very, very difficult,” Craven said. “We have over 500 kids in Western Piedmont.”

Most of these dual enrollment programs did not exist when the calendar law was passed in 2004. The few that did were in their infancy, having only received legislative approval the previous year.

Still, an early start date could potentially put the district in “legal peril,” according to a statement from Allison Schafer, the General Counsel to the N.C. State Board of Education and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

Currently, the law has no penalties for non-compliance, but Schaffer said this does not necessarily mean starting early would be a safe move.

“The repercussions for failing to follow the law can go beyond any possible actions by the State Board of Education or Department of Public Instruction,” she wrote.

Schafer also said a 2019 law requiring schools to report starting and ending dates indicates the legislature still takes the calendar mandate seriously.

“The reports that are and will be filed will provide information to the General Assembly will allow it to decide what, if any, action to take or direct the State Board or the Department of Public Instruction to take with regard to noncompliance,” the statement said.

Craven said her primary duty is to do what is best for Burke County students, not look out for tourism industry interests which figured prominently in the passage of the calendar law.

“Just because somebody down east wants a little extra money in their pocket, that’s not my concern,” Craven said. “My concern is what is best for the kids in Burke County.”

She believes finishing the first semester before Christmas is best for students and local districts should be given the flexibility they need to tailor the calendar to the district’s specific needs.

“Giving us some broad parameters is fine,” she said. “But they were talking about looking at each local system making their own calendars based on our needs; that’s the smartest thing anybody ever came up with.”

Some in the General Assembly agree. Representative Hugh Blackwell told The News Herald, he would like to see the law changed and more flexibility afforded to local school districts.

“I have supported flexibility since I was first elected and I haven’t changed my position,” he said. “I think it ought to be a local decision.”

He said the House has made several attempts to change the law in recent years, but the bills have never made it out of the Senate.

The BCPS school calendar proposals were slated to be voted on during the board’s upcoming meeting on Jan 23. However, on Wednesday, Craven told The News Herald the vote would be delayed.

“I have some questions I would like to have answered by legal counsel,” she said. “There are others of us that have questions too. I don’t want to rush into anything before we all feel good about questions we have.”

Additionally, she wants to give Don Hemstreet and Jane Sohovich, who were not present at the Jan. 9 meeting, an opportunity to weigh in and ask questions.

Craven anticipates the measure will be revisited during the board’s next work session scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6. The board has until April 1 to finalize the 2023-24 calendar.