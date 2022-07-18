School to offer middle school sports, band programs

A Morganton private school is putting the finishing touches on plans to expand the extracurricular activities it offers to its fifth through eighth-grade students.

Morganton Day School will begin offering middle school athletic programs and a concert band beginning at the start of the 2022-23 school year. The school already offers general music classes to all junior kindergarten through eighth-grade students and partners with the Morganton Recreation Department to offer athletics to elementary students.

According to Head of School Melanie Mikusa, this year will be the first time MDS middle school students will have the opportunity to compete for their school.

“When we announced it to the students, they were beside themselves,” said Mikusa. “It was exciting to see them want to, first, be involved in sports and second, be involved in sports while representing their school because there is a lot of pride that goes with that.”

During the fall season, MDS will offer cross country, girls’ volleyball and soccer, basketball during the winter season and golf, tennis and flag football in the spring.

The school will be part of the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics, an association of independent, private schools including institutions such as Hickory Christian Academy and Davidson Day School. Mikusa said she quickly realized the conference would be a perfect fit for MDS shortly after she first reached out to it last winter.

“Once we found this league in February, everything went on hyperdrive,” she said. “It was a really good fit.”

Mikusa said the school considered three main criteria when deciding which sports it would include in its athletic program. She said it was important to focus on sports that did not require a large number of participants so a small school could support the program. She also considered student interest and focused specifically on what she called “lifelong sports.”

In addition to athletics, MDS will also begin offering a concert band program at the start of the upcoming school year.

The band will be open to all students in fifth through eighth grades as part of the regular school curriculum, but it will not be required. Students not interested in playing an instrument will be allowed to participate in alternative class during the one-hour band period three days per week.

Curriculum Coordinator Treesie Cape believes adding a concert band to the school will be a significant addition to the school’s curriculum.

“Music transcends cultures and is a language that is spoken around the world,” she said. “Through band, students are able to realize one avenue for self-expression allowing them to better understand how to be balanced, inquirers, thinkers and reflective.”

Chris Galiszewski, the school’s new athletic director, said sports will also help students build skills that will serve them well in every stage of life.

“Athletics play a vital role in the lives of students at any level, but you really see the effects begin in middle school,” he said. “Sports have a way of providing skills that are useful beyond the classroom and throughout life.”

Mikusa said offering both is part of a holistic approach to education that has governed MDS programs since the school’s early years. She said the school’s curriculum decisions are all driven by the “International Baccalaureate” philosophy.

According to the International Baccalaureate (IB) website, IB is an inquiry-based academic program used by more than 5,000 schools in over 150 countries. MDS is an authorized IB World School.

“Part of the IB philosophy is what we call the learner profile,” Mikusa said. “There are nine traits within the learner profile that create the picture of an IB student and one of them is being well-balanced.”

She said sports and music will also help them develop several of the program’s other traits such as “being a risk taker” and “being globally minded,” pointing to research showing the benefits of athletics, arts and music on a student’s education.

“Providing opportunities for students to participate in concert band and athletic teams at MDS in addition to rigorous academics creates a balanced education,” she said. “Students can tap into passions, recognize strengths and learn how to overcome challenges both in the classroom and on the field.”

According to Mikusa, Amethyst Stark will serve as the school’s new band director, Galiszewski will coach several sports in addition to serving as the athletic director, Mikusa will coach cross country and P.E. teacher Lyndsay Brisson will coach volleyball.

For more information about Morganton Day School, visit www.morgantondayschool.com or call the school at 828-437-6782.