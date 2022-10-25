School uses local art to spur conversation, learning

An art teacher at the N.C. School for the Deaf took her students on an art tour of Morganton, using local pieces to stimulate conversation and a love of art in her students.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Jennifer Willet led her students on an art tour of Morganton, exploring downtown public spaces despite the dreary weather.

Willet said she has seen a lot of artistic growth in downtown Morganton in recent years and wanted to take advantage of these local resources.

Beginning in downtown Morganton, students visited the nearly finished mural at the Burke County Arts Council to see the process involved in creating a wall mural. Students discussed the symbolism and color themes used by artist Gabriel Eng-Goetz, of Durham, who was finishing up his work on the piece. Students considered how the piece represents Morganton, its history, current state and possibilities for the future.

Willet said students then went to visit a second mural outside Food Matter Market. Again, students considered the the symbolism and choices used in the mural, exploring the different ideas shown and cultures represented in it.

The students, who are taking a ceramics course at the school, then went to explore the West Union Art Studios in downtown Morganton, owned by Adam and Molly Mackay. There students saw several kinds of ceramics which incorporated different styles and different techniques, giving them a wide range of exposure to the possibilities ceramics offer.

Adam Mackey demonstrated the process of throwing, or creating a cylinder on a wheel. As a special treat, he also gave the students the opportunity to throw their own cylinder and provided feedback for them.

“I love the opportunity that Morganton provides for people to explore all of the variety of forms that art can be found in,” Willet said. “I love that I can give my students the opportunity to see all of our art that Morganton has to offer. Many people say they can’t draw, but there is so much more to art than simply drawing, and you may not know that you love a certain kind of art until you’ve tried it. That’s why exposure is so important.”