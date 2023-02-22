The North Carolina School for the Deaf wrestling team recently completed its second season since restarting the program for the 2021-22 school year.

Coach Tom Riley restarted the program last year after a more than 30-year hiatus. Before then, NCSD last fielded a wrestling team for the 1988-89 season. Riley said he was continuously impressed by his team’s performance throughout the season, especially considering they were exclusively first- and second-year wrestlers.

“We improved a lot this year,” he said. “I’m very pleased with them. They went out and wrestled hard every match. They represented NCSD well.”

In only its second year, NCSD had five of its seven wrestlers qualify for the NCHSAA 1A West Regional tournament and one narrowly missed qualifying for the state tournament. He said a sixth, Veatriz Mendoza, likely also would have qualified if her season had not been cut short by an injury.

NCSD regional qualifiers included Emily Elliott, the first qualifying female in the school’s history, and Jacob Cooper, the school’s first national champion at the Willigan Wrestling Tournament, a national tournament for deaf prep schools. Tie Barnes, Jaidon Johnson and Sean Moran rounded out the team’s regional qualifying members.

This season’s individual accomplishments included:

Tie Barnes finished 13-13 and qualified for the Willigan Wrestling Tournament, a national deaf prep tournament, and the NCHSAA 1A Men’s West Regional at 113 pounds. He also was two wins away from qualifying for the NCHSAA 1A Men’s State Tournament.

Emily Elliott finished 4-18 and was the first female wrestler from NCSD to win a match at the Willigan Wrestling Tournament and qualify for the NCHSAA Women’s West Regional at 120 pounds. She also finished fourth at the Lady Bearcat Invitational at 120 pounds.

Veatriz Mendoza finished 6-13 and was the first female wrestler in NCSD history to win her weight category at an individual tournament at 145 pounds.

Gino Turini finished 3-10 and came in sixth at the Willigan Wrestling Tournament at 144 pounds.

Jaidon Johnson finished 8-16 and placed second at the Willigan Wrestling Tournament and qualified for the NCHSAA 1A Men’s West Regional at 145 pounds. It was his first year wrestling.

Sean Moran finished 7-17 and placed 5th at the Willigan Wrestling Tournament at 165 pounds and qualified for the NCHSAA 1A Men’s West Regional at 160 pounds.

Jacob Cooper finished 14-10. Cooper was the first wrestler in NCSD history to become National Champion at the Willigan Wrestling Tournament in their weight class. Cooper also qualified for the NCHSAA 1A Men’s West Regional at 285 pounds.

As a team, NCSD finished sixth out of nine teams at the Willigan National tournament, seventh out of 10 at the Lady Bearcat Invitational and 22nd out of 26 at the NCHSSA Regionals. The Bears only had a 1-20 record in dual meets, but Riley said that was because, as a very small school, NCSD didn’t have enough wrestlers to fill out a full roster.

“I don’t worry about that,” he said. “When you’re only dressing half or less than half of a roster which is typically 14 wrestlers, I’m not expecting to win dual meets. Our focus was to get better individually each match, which we did.”

Riley said he is incredibly proud of what his team has accomplished in just its second year back.

“Each wrestler shocked me at some point during the season at how they wrestled and matches they won,” he said. “They were all personal bests this year.”

With all seven wrestlers returning next year, Riley looks forward to even more success in the future.

“Everybody should return next year,” he said. “With women’s wrestling being sanctioned (by NCHSSA) next year, I’m going to work really hard trying to find more teams with women’s programs (to compete against).”