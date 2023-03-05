Pajamas at school, masked visitors reading stories to children and red-and-white striped top hats everywhere you look can only mean one thing.

Schools across Burke County celebrated Read Across America Day last week with special guests, dress-up challenges, book fairs and visits from children’s authors. First launched in 1998, Read Across America Day is a day set aside to promote literacy in honor of iconic children’s author Dr. Seuss.

At Salem Elementary School, Karin Auton, Burke County Public Schools assistant superintendent, read one of her favorite books “The Nuff” to Laura Horton’s third-grade class. Fittingly, Horton wore an elephant hat — a nod to Dr. Seuss’ book, “Horton Hears a Who.”

“Read Across America week is really special in Burke County because it’s a district-wide effort,” Auton said. “It’s been really exciting across the district for teachers, students and families alike.”

She was one of nearly 70 community volunteers, recruited by Burke County United Way, who visited BCPS elementary schools to read with children during the week. BCUW Executive Director Mo Schwind said supporting efforts like Read Across America is a critical piece of BCUW’s focus on youth success.

“One of our pillars is youth success,” Schwind said. “So, anytime we can support educational efforts in youth we know that is going to make a huge impact.”

Thirteen of those volunteers, 12 NC School of Science and Mathematics — Morganton students and one staff member, visited Mountain View Elementary School on Thursday afternoon to read with the children in its after school program.

“The beauty of Read Across America is that it brings the community into the school system,” Schwind said. “It is kind of magical in that way and hopefully it opens up a gateway for those community members to want to continue to volunteer in the schools.”

At Salem, the school celebrated all week. From hat day and twin day earlier in the week, to pajama day on Friday and a Thursday visit from local children’s author and illustrator Tonja Smith, every day featured something different for the kids. And Salem wasn’t alone.

At W.A. Young Elementary, BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan donned a mask and joined in on the school’s masked reader event where a school or community leader in disguise reads to a group of students. At Drexel and Valdese elementary schools, students from Draughn High School came to read with children and students from East Burke High School visited George Hildebran elementary. Back at Salem, the school was preparing Thursday for a group of Patton students who were due to arrive shortly after Smith’s presentation in the media center.

New Dimensions Charter School

At New Dimensions Charter School, school leaders also turned Read Across America into a week-long celebration of literacy. On different days, students dressed like the Cat in the Hat, wore animal costumes, wacky tacky clothing, crazy socks or T-shirts from faraway places in celebration of some of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved books. School officials even timed the spring book fair to coincide with the week. Principal Misty Dillingham hopes all the attention on literacy reminds parents of the importance of reading with children at home.

“Read Across America is so important at New Dimensions,” she said. “It is so important to read with your children at home and to spend that time to engage them and teach them the love of reading.”

Dillingham also said Morganton author Tonja Smith will be visiting the school next week to read to students.

North Carolina School for the Deaf

The North Carolina School for the Deaf welcomed Robert Beatty, author of “Serafina and the Black Cloak” to the school on Wednesday. Beatty took questions from the students and then read a portion of his forthcoming book “Serafina and the Black Cloak: The Graphic Novel.” Each NCSD student received a preview copy of the book’s first chapter and will get the entire book when it is published in April.

School Media Coordinator Chandi Houpe said Beatty’s visit is only one of the special activities during the week to encourage a love of reading. She said literacy is especially important for deaf and hard of hearing students.

“As a librarian and a former English teacher, I understand that reading is the foundation for all of the other subjects,” she said. “Literacy is especially important for deaf and hard of hearing children to have that foundation so they can be successful in other subjects.”