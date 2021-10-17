Schools due for another mask vote Monday

The Burke County Board of Education will take another monthly vote on its COVID-19 face mask policy during Monday evening’s regular meeting, according to the agenda released Friday.
“Action to Affirm or Action to Modify the Mask Policy” is the first board discussion/action item the board will address when it convenes at 6 p.m. at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
The board, along with all other public school systems across the state, is required to revisit its mask policy monthly as mandated by Section 10 of the N.C. General Assembly’s new State Law 2021-130. Burke County Public Schools’ current policy mandates masks for students and staff.
The Burke board’s first monthly revisit vote in September resulted in a 5-1 decision to keep the mandatory policy in place, with Wendi Craven the lone vote against and Seth Hunt Jr. absent.
That followed up August’s initial decision to make masks mandatory, which passed 6-1 with Craven the lone dissenter. That vote reversed a 5-2 decision from late July for optional masking.
Some board members, while voting to extend the mandatory mask policy in September, indicated they may be open to a return to optional masks should COVID-19 numbers improve.
“I think that we’re getting closer,” Vice Chairman R.L. Icard said in September. “I hope next month, we can go to optional.”
Craven has remained in favor of optional masking throughout the process and has been critical of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper for leaving the decision up to local school boards.
“The governor has said we’re optional, so I don’t know why we’re looking at anything but optional,” Craven said in September.
The mask votes also have consistently drawn large numbers for the public comments portion of the school board’s regular meetings. Ten people spoke on the topic at the September meeting after nearly 20 did so in August, with support coming for both sides of the mask debate.
Public comments at Monday’s meeting will take place immediately before the mask vote.
Property vote
The school board also is slated to vote on a $971,825 bid by Broadway Properties to purchase the former Morganton Junior High School property following an extensive bidding war over the course of the past few months. BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson informed the board of the bid and the conclusion of the upset bid process at last week’s work session.
If the bid is approved, a 120-day due diligence period will begin for Broadway to review and inspect the property. After that, the transaction either will complete or terminate. If the contract is terminated, Broadway will forfeit a $5,000 non-refundable deposit, Lawson told the board.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.