Schools due for another mask vote Monday

Craven has remained in favor of optional masking throughout the process and has been critical of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper for leaving the decision up to local school boards.

“The governor has said we’re optional, so I don’t know why we’re looking at anything but optional,” Craven said in September.

The mask votes also have consistently drawn large numbers for the public comments portion of the school board’s regular meetings. Ten people spoke on the topic at the September meeting after nearly 20 did so in August, with support coming for both sides of the mask debate.

Public comments at Monday’s meeting will take place immediately before the mask vote.

Property vote

The school board also is slated to vote on a $971,825 bid by Broadway Properties to purchase the former Morganton Junior High School property following an extensive bidding war over the course of the past few months. BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson informed the board of the bid and the conclusion of the upset bid process at last week’s work session.

If the bid is approved, a 120-day due diligence period will begin for Broadway to review and inspect the property. After that, the transaction either will complete or terminate. If the contract is terminated, Broadway will forfeit a $5,000 non-refundable deposit, Lawson told the board.

