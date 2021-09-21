Schools’ mandatory mask policy extended by 5-1 vote

The Burke County Board of Education’s first state-mandated monthly revisit of its COVID-19 masking guidelines resulted in a no-changes extension of its mandatory face-covering policy at Monday’s regular meeting, held at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
The revisit, required by Section 10 of the N.C. General Assembly’s recently ratified Senate Bill 654, now State Law 2021-130, came by a 5-1 vote with Chairman Buddy Armour, Vice Chairman R.L. Icard, Don Hemstreet (participating remotely), Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson opting to continue the policy unchanged while Wendi Craven was against it. Board member Seth Hunt Jr. was absent from the meeting.
The new law, which requires all school systems in the state to set a mask policy and vote on it on a monthly basis, means the board will have to vote on its policy again at next month’s regular meeting, currently scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
The board began its mandatory mask policy with a 6-1 vote on Aug. 16, a decision that usurped a previous 5-2 vote in July that would have seen the school year start with optional masking.
After nearly 20 people spoke about masking during public comments ahead of the August vote, 10 people spoke on the matter on Monday, with seven of them talking against the mask policy and three commenting in favor of continuing it. No board members were swayed from their August decision, but there was some open-mindedness regarding future policy votes.
Part of that stemmed from some of the latest COVID numbers. BCPS Director of Nursing Miranda Michaels reported to the board that there were 170 student positives for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 142 from Sept. 6-12 and 107 from Sept. 13-19, though that last number could continue to grow as that week’s numbers are finalized.
“From looking at the statistics since we began wearing masks, the exposure has gone down,” Icard said. “The student COVID positives have gone down. And the student isolation has gone down. The quarantine is not much different. Staff isolation is not much different.
“ ... I think that we’re getting closer. I hope next month, we can go to optional. But I don’t think so at this point. The research I’ve done does not seem to indicate that.”
Added Hemstreet: “I agree with R.L. It looks like we’re heading in the right direction, but we need to extend this for another month.”
Craven continues to be a proponent of optional masking, and doled out some more criticism of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper for handing off the decision to local school boards, something she has done on a few different occasions.
“The governor has said we’re optional, so I don’t know why we’re looking at anything but optional,” Craven said. “The stuff in his toolkit is just trying to make us do what he’s not man enough to do. If he wants to mandate this, he should do it.”
While there may be further consideration for optional masking in the coming months and some of the numbers reported show a decline in positive tests, BCPS is still dealing with coronavirus issues in bulk on a daily basis.
“We are currently experiencing a cluster at Heritage Middle School with 64 students who are being isolated right now,” BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said, “(along with), currently, two staff members at Heritage Middle School, I believe, from one team. We also have some information coming in ... about Table Rock Middle School with another possible cluster.”
Property transactions
The board voted 6-0 to accept the Burke County Board of Commissioners’ purchases of two plots of vacant school system land on Kirksey Drive in Morganton, one of 1.01 acres for $15,000 and one of 1.47 acres for $20,000. The commissioners voted on Aug. 24 to do so. The school system previously received unsolicited offers of $3,000 and $4,000 for the plots, respectively.
Another 6-0 vote approved the sale of a house on Rodrick Street that was built by BCPS career and technical education students and Draughn and East Burke high schools. The sale price was $340,000, which was $100 over the list price.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.