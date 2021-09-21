Schools’ mandatory mask policy extended by 5-1 vote

Part of that stemmed from some of the latest COVID numbers. BCPS Director of Nursing Miranda Michaels reported to the board that there were 170 student positives for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 142 from Sept. 6-12 and 107 from Sept. 13-19, though that last number could continue to grow as that week’s numbers are finalized.

“From looking at the statistics since we began wearing masks, the exposure has gone down,” Icard said. “The student COVID positives have gone down. And the student isolation has gone down. The quarantine is not much different. Staff isolation is not much different.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“ ... I think that we’re getting closer. I hope next month, we can go to optional. But I don’t think so at this point. The research I’ve done does not seem to indicate that.”

Added Hemstreet: “I agree with R.L. It looks like we’re heading in the right direction, but we need to extend this for another month.”

Craven continues to be a proponent of optional masking, and doled out some more criticism of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper for handing off the decision to local school boards, something she has done on a few different occasions.