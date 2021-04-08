Schools partner for guaranteed admission program

Eligible students at Western Piedmont Community College will now be guaranteed admission to Lees-McRae College, thanks to a new agreement between the institutions.
The Guaranteed Admission Program allows Western Piedmont students who earn an Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Fine Arts to transfer to Lees-McRae. Students must meet specific grade point average requirements for GAP eligibility, depending on the degree or program specifications.
“We are constantly looking for opportunities for our students,” said Joel Welch, Western Piedmont's president. “We know that partnerships with great institutions like Lees-McRae are really going to provide opportunities for our students.”
Additionally, Western Piedmont students admitted to Lees-McRae through the program will receive academic merit scholarships, which range in amounts up to and including 60% off Lees-McRae annual tuition. Academic merit scholarship amounts are based on GPA. Additionally, members of Phi Theta Kappa are awarded an additional $2,000. Students are guaranteed the awards, provided they remain in good academic standing.
Welch and Crawford visited the Lees-McRae campus for a signing ceremony to certify the program on Tuesday, April 6.
“Many WPCC students have been incredibly successful at Lees-McRae, and we want to open those opportunities for more,” said Lee King, Lees-McRae president. “I’m proud to open more transfer pathways for Western Piedmont students, and I hope that our staff will work closely together in making sure this happens.”