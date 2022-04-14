Schools see lowest COVID numbers of the school year

Local school officials are cautiously celebrating a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Last week marked the fifth straight week that Burke County Public Schools have seen single-digit levels of positive cases, the first such period since the COVID-19 dashboard was implemented at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Last week, the district notched nine confirmed positive cases of the virus, up slightly from three the previous weeks and far below the record levels reached during the height of the omicron wave in January. Additionally, the district has been without a new state identified COVID-19 cluster since Feb. 1.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five positive cases identified through a positive test result within a 14-day period with a plausible linkage between cases. A cluster is considered to be over after 28 days have elapsed without a new case detected. As of the April 12 update, the department lists only five ongoing clusters statewide.

Cheryl Shuffler, the school system’s public information officer, said that despite the lull in cases, school officials continue to be vigilant.

“Our nurses will continue to track positive cases,” she said. “We will continue to watch the county numbers and hospitalizations, which are all positive right now, and we have open dialogue and communication with the health department and the hospital.”

According to Chae Moore, public health education specialist at the Burke County Health Department, it is possible that some COVID-19 cases might be going undetected due to the more frequent use of at-home tests. She urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“We continue to encourage people to stay home when they are not feeling well, to get vaccinated and boosted and to come in and get tested if they do not have access to an at-home test,” Moore said.

Shuffler said the district also is working to mitigate the potential impacts of any reduced vigilance that may be occurring.

“(School nurses) also keep their own logs on students who are excluded from school for symptoms for the five days if they don’t get tested,” she said.

For information on COVID-19 in Burke County schools, visit bukre.k12.nc.us and follow the “COVID Dashboard” link.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.