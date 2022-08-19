Schools welcome new teachers, fill most vacancies

Burke County Public Schools welcomed a new batch of incoming teachers during its new teacher orientation last week.

According to Keith Recker, director of human resources, the district brought in 81 new certified staff members over the summer including 52 first-year teachers.

In all, 95 new BCPS teachers, administrators and support staff members attended the four-day orientation in which they were introduced to BCPS procedures and given training on classroom management techniques. They also were given time to meet with their mentors, network with each other and get acquainted with peers in their schools.

Recker said community members sponsored giveaways for new teachers and there are regular meetings and opportunities for them to engage in community-based activities planned throughout the year.

According to Recker, teacher orientation and support are critical to retaining beginning teachers.

“Statistics show that teachers who feel supported choose to stay in the profession and stay at their school,” he said. “We want our beginning teachers to have the tools they need to grow and develop as a teacher, impact student achievement and stick with the profession.”

Recker said BCPS has a strong teacher orientation program that continues throughout a beginning teacher's first year on the job.

“Lisa Daye is the program coordinator and regularly checks in with new teachers,” he said. “New teachers are also assigned to instructional coaches and mentors and supported through those means.”

As of Aug. 16, Recker said BCPS has 13 remaining teaching vacancies out of 580 positions across the district’s 27 schools, meaning 97.8% of teaching positions have been filled. Recker said he does not have any hard data about how these numbers compare to other districts in North Carolina. However, based on his conversations with other HR directors, he believes hiring has been a challenge for schools across the state and Burke is doing well comparatively.

Comparing the districts with nearby school districts of similar size confirms Recker’s intuition. As of Aug. 10, McDowell County, a district with approximately half the enrollment of Burke was advertising 25 vacant teaching positions on its website. Caldwell and Wilkes counties are faring slightly better than McDowell with 24 and 23 vacancies, respectively, in districts with slightly lower enrollment levels than Burke.

Districts in other parts of the state are facing more drastic shortages. Stanly County, northeast of Charlotte, lists 55 vacancies across 24 schools, and in the eastern part of the state, Wilson County with 1,200 fewer students than Burke, listed 93 vacancies on Aug. 10. Some of Wilson's vacancies are for positions that have been advertised since as early as mid-May.

Recker attributes Burke’s relative success this summer to several factors.

“Burke County is a beautiful place with many amenities and a convenient location to Asheville, Charlotte, the beaches and the mountains,” he said. “We also have products of Burke County Public Schools who are returning home to start their career in education here as well as others moving to the area with spouses, so it really is a combination of factors.”

Recker also believes the $1,500 signing bonus authorized by the school board last spring has helped tip the scales in favor of Burke for many teachers.

Recker said teacher recruitment and retention will continue to be priorities for BCPS in the upcoming years.

“Teacher retention is one of the goals in our strategic plan,” he said. “We will be forming a committee to focus on recruitment and retention. We welcome teacher input on what attracted them to BCPS and why they choose to stay. As for recruitment, we will continue to attend recruitment fairs at area colleges and universities. We are excited about the group of student teachers we have starting with us this fall, which will provide a recruiting pool to pull from as well.”

Other schools in Burke County

Private and charter schools across the county have reported similar levels of success. At New Dimensions, every teaching position has been filled. At Christ Classical Academy, a school faced with three teaching vacancies as of July 14, Head of School Robin Canon reported every vacancy has been filled. While Morganton Day School is still working to fill two part-time teaching positions, all classroom teaching vacancies have been filled.

At state schools in Burke County, the situation is similar. North Carolina School for the Deaf is still searching for a principal and a speech language pathologist, but all classroom positions are filled. NCSSM-Morganton is short three teaching positions as of Aug. 8, but according to Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton, there will be no course disruptions.