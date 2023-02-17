HICKORY — “Principal volunteers to be duct taped to pole” is probably not the first thing you’d expect to read when picking up the morning paper.

But that’s exactly what happened at Ray Childers Elementary School last week. School Principal Erin Wall was willingly duct taped to a poll on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and she said she wouldn’t hesitate to let it happen again.

It was all part of her school’s effort to collect non-perishable food for local nonprofit agencies. And it was just one of the many incentives and challenges that have been taking place at schools across the county as part of an annual food drive organized by Burke County Public Schools.

The Superintendent’s Food Drive, which wrapped up its ninth year on Feb. 10, has collected more than 200,000 pounds of food since its inception, 45,000 pounds last year alone. According to district leaders, all the food raised will be split between five Burke County food pantries — Burke United Christian Ministries, East Burke Christian Ministries, Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church, Glen Alpine United Methodist Church and the East Burke High School food pantry.

For Wall, it’s a big deal that everything collected will stay in Burke County to help local individuals and families.

“It is a big deal that all of it stays in Burke County,” Wall said. “We have several families that go to our local areas to pick up food, so not only are our kids helping other students at Ray Childers, but they are helping students from other schools and other families.”

While collection totals for this year have not been finalized yet, district leaders believe Ray Childers and Salem Elementary School were vying for first place going into the drive’s last day.

At Ray Childers, Wall used some creative incentives and challenges to help her school come out on top.

“I have been on the roof of our school,” she said. “My Assistant Principal, Ms. (Jordan) Ferrell, and I are getting ready to take a pie to the face and, if we get to 10,000, I have one representative from each grade level — a teacher — who will also be taking a pie to the face.”

She said if the school could get to 12,000 items by the end of the drive, she and Ferrell would be turned into an ice cream sundae.

Last year, Wall said the school collected more than 5,000 items (cans, boxes and bags) and this year, she set what seemed like an extremely ambitious goal — 8,000 items. By Thursday, Feb. 9, the second to last day of the drive, Ray Childers had surpassed that goal by more than 200 units and Wall and Ferrell were preparing for their pies.

However, nothing could prepare them for what happened the next morning. Wall’s students rose to her challenge, adding another 7,000-plus items to the school’s total in one day. By the end of the final day, Ray Childers had blown through even her most ambitious hopes, collecting 15,828 items. That means pies for a faculty member from every grade level and one giant ice cream sundae surprise. Wall said she has no regrets.

“My philosophy is ‘go big or go home,’” she said. “So, if the kids bring it in, I’m game for anything.”

She credits her community’s investment in its school for making the food drive such a big success.

“Number one is relationships. We build those relationships not only with our students, but also with our community,” she said. “Then, when we tell our community what we are doing … they really start outpouring. ...

“We’ve had churches, we’ve had grocery stores, we’ve had parents who want to beat other grade levels ... we’re just constantly letting our families know what we’re doing each day.”

The can fairies

Every morning during the three-week food drive, Noah Williams, Chloe Carswell, Serena Dellinger, Alivia Hudson, collectively known as “The Can Fairies,” visited each classroom, collected the food, counted cans and kept track of the totals on a spreadsheet.

“We get to go around and pick up the cans,” Hudson said. “And we get to have shopping carts.”

For a while, they were seeing how high they could stack the Ramen, but by last Thursday, there is far too much to put into one tower. Hudson said she was hoping the school could get to 10,000 items by the end of the week so she could see one teacher from each grade level get a pie to the face. Williams said he already had a few teachers picked out who he thinks should be “pied.” Now, it looks like they will be getting their wishes.

Wall said events like the food drive are an important part of a student’s education because it is a life lesson her students likely never will forget.

“It’s important to teach our kids about helping others,” she said. “It’s not always about us, it’s about giving of ourselves and helping others in the community. That’s a life lesson you can learn at an early age, and it sticks with you.”