Scotland's Tannahill Weavers to perform in Morganton

Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers will bring their dynamic, traditional Celtic music to Morganton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

The Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands. Now in their 51st year, their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies and humorous tales of life in Scotland. Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people. These versatile musicians have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant performances and outstanding recording efforts that seemingly can’t get better — yet continue to do just that.

Born of a session in Paisley, Scotland, and named for the town’s historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the group has made an international name for its special brand of Scottish music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms. Over the years, the Tannies have been trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements have won them fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes.

In 2018 they released their 18th recording, Òrach (“Golden” in Gaelic) to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and in 2019, they were nominated for Folk Band of the Year and Album of the Year in Scotland.

As they head back out on the road in 2021 they have been joined by exciting piper and fiddle player Iain MacGillivray, who is also Scotland’s youngest Clan leader. Iain has worked on “Outlander” and “Men in Kilts,” and has performed for a huge list of stars and dignitaries in recent years.

As they head back out on the road, they are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the concert stage; from reflective ballads to foot-stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits.

All seats are $28 plus tax. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 828-433-7469 or visit commaonline.org.