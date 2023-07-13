Scott Moss & the Hundred Dollar Handshakes will take the stage on Friday night as part of the TGIF Summer Concert Series.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the historic Burke County Courthouse square, 102 E. Union St. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m.

Scott Moss is a singer/songwriter from the iconic town of Shelby — a town known for championship high school football and as the birthplace of Earl Scruggs. His music tells the story growing up in this all-American town with a striking and sometimes gritty honesty.

Throughout the 2000s, Moss played with western North Carolina favorites Moonshine Jenny and Evergreen before joining Big Daddy Love in 2012. With BDL, Moss traveled most of the country with their blend of bluegrass, blues and southern rock. From acoustic coffee houses to opening for Bob Seger in front of 10,000 people, Moss’ dynamic stage presence and easy going nature create an engaging experience for the crowd.

Bring your chairs and or picnic blankets and make yourselves comfortable while you let this high energy band entertain you. The concert will be held rain or shine.

TGIF sponsors who make these incredible free events possible include The News Herald, City Electric, UNC Health-Blue Ridge, Case Farms, Downtown Development Association, CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, CJ & Jess Real Estate, Alray Tire, KICKS and Pepsi

For up-to-date information on the TGIF Summer Concert Series visit morgantonfest.org and follow us on Facebook at Downtown Morganton, North Carolina and Historic Morganton Festival.