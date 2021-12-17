Scottish man rides through state in the home stretch of circling the globe

STATESVILLE — Josh Quigley looked tired. He sounded tired, too, involuntarily punctuating the conversation with yawns as he slumped in a Waffle House booth.
Of course he’d be exhausted.
The 29-year-old, a native of Livingston, Scotland, is in the homestretch of a wild, yearslong quest to circumnavigate the globe on a bicycle.
He’s crossed Europe and Asia — “China is a whole different planet” — and Australia, too, more than 24,000 miles in all as counts down his last few days in the United States.
No matter how tired he may look and sound, Quigley has not lost a sense of humor — essential for traversing continents with just the clothes on his back.
“What’s your big takeaway this close to finishing?” I asked him after finally tracking him down. “Any words of newfound wisdom?”
“Yes,” Quigley said without a moment’s hesitation. “Don’t. Do. It.”
A personal quest
Quigley knows he’s half nuts; he neither needs to be told nor reminded. “No doubt about it,” he said.
You’d almost have to be to even begin thinking of such a thing.
He set off on his Quixotic quest in 2016. He told BBC Scotland that he’d been mired in a deep depression, and drinking heavily to self-medicate mental-health issues.
An attempt to take his own life in 2016 amounted to rock bottom; he found inspiration after hearing an Olympic gold-medal cyclist named Chris Hoy speak in Edinburgh near his hometown.
But he didn’t quite realize what he was getting himself into. “I wore one backpack on top of the other because I had so much luggage, including a kilt,” he said.
He learned quickly, though, and figured out how to adapt to almost any setback or situation.
The attempt to ride around the world happened in fits and starts. He started out from Scotland in 2016, but got sidetracked in London when his bike was stolen.
His journey was interrupted again in Australia when he ruined his British passport and had to fly home to get another before resuming.
Those things amounted to mere inconveniences compared to what happened in a small town in Texas. A motorist struck him from behind near dark late one afternoon in December 2019.
“Fractured skull. Traumatic brain injury. Seven broken ribs. Punctured lung. Broken ankle,” he said, ticking off his injuries matter-of-factly, sounding no more excited than someone reading the Waffle House menu aloud.
“She stopped,” he said of the motorist who hit him. “She didn’t mean to (hit me). No hard feelings.”
Quigley spent three months in a hospital near the town of Flat, Texas recovering before flying home.
Still, despite his injuries — and the destruction of a high-end road bicycle worth thousands — Quigley never thought of giving up.
“It is important for me to finish it for myself,” he told the BBC. “Cycling around the world isn’t a record or anything, it’s just a personal challenge for me as it’s where I started out, where cycling saved my life.”
But before he could, COVID-19 slammed the world shut in 2020 in yet another setback. He bided his time by riding and training, even managing to set a bonafide Guinness Book world record in September by riding the greatest distance cycled in a single week — 2,179.66 miles.
“I always knew I’d come back to finish,” he said Thursday.
Overcoming the odds
Finding Quigley in the middle of Statesville wasn’t nearly as difficult as it might seem.
For openers, his progress is being tracked online (XXhttps://www.followmychallenge.com/live/joshquigleyaroundtheworld/) and it’s easy to follow. With his opti-yellow vest layered over his bike gear, Quigley does stand out.
And it didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out that the sporty blue road bike leaning against the Waffle House glass Thursday afternoon surely must be his.
“Thank you for following me and tracking me down,” he said.
Quigley picked up where he left off in Texas Dec. 3. He stopped by the hospital where he’d been treated before shoving off to ride across Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia before veering north and east.
He spent Wednesday night near Shelby, N.C. before heading off to Winston-Salem where he planned to stay Thursday.
“I start close to when the sun comes up and ride until close to dark,” he said.
He has a general route mapped out but keeps his own schedule, trying to ride close to 100 miles a day. He stops when he’s hungry and feels no particular pressure from a clock or from motorists, whom he said by and large have been very considerate.
Sponsors back home in Scotland have covered his expenses, which is an immense help. Quigley travels with barely more than the clothes on his back, which he washes in hotel sinks when he stops for the night.
But those are just day-to-day details. The experience is what matters.
“I just love this country,” he said. “People have been very nice to me.”
They’re also amazed when they find out what Quigley’s doing — and why.
“Wow,” said Mike Dye, an Statesville man who’d run inside to pick up lunch. “Everybody has goals. God bless him, as long as he has his head on straight, more power to him.”
Quigley figures he’ll knock out the last 500 miles in the U.S. over the next week before flying from Newark, N.J. to Europe to begin his final stretch. He plans to arrive in Scotland just in time for a Christmas reunion with family and friends.
Before he mounted up Thursday for a final push across Davie County to Winston-Salem, Quigley considered another slightly obvious question.
Would he ever consider doing it again?
“Ahh, don’t ask me that now,” said Quigley, a broad smile spreading across his face. “Nae. I’m done.”
336-727-7481