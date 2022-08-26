Scout recognized for Morganton conservation efforts

A Boy Scout is set to earn the most distinguished Scouting award for conservation service for two environmental projects he completed at a Morganton property.

Aaron Grossman, a rising senior at Metrolina Christian Academy in Indian Trail and member of Boy Scout Troop No. 46 in Matthews, planted 300 trees on the Possum Rock property off River Road in Morganton last December in conjunction with the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, who owns the property, according to a previous News Herald article. A third of the trees were blight-resistant American chestnut.

Grossman coordinated his efforts with the Foothills Conservancy and enlisted the help of about 40 volunteers for the project.

He completed a second conservation project on the same property in March, which will earn him the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Conservation Service Award. The award recognizes “clearly outstanding efforts in planning, leadership, execution of plans, involvement of others and opportunities taken to help others learn about natural resource conservation and environmental improvement,” according to scouting.org. Grossman said 18 Scouts have been awarded the honor since its inception in 2021.

“I was inspired to partner with the Foothills Conservancy because of their willingness to support me through two projects and their proposition of the Possum Rock property,” Grossman said. “This parcel of land was suggested by the Conservancy when we first met, as it could provide for the two conservation projects which I needed to complete. The Foothills Conservancy was involved by co-planning both projects. As I primarily organized the logistics of the projects, the Conservancy supported me by gaining volunteers from the Morganton area and assisting with the purchase of materials.”

His second project focused on soil and water conservation.

“I decided to work on these issues of erosion with the guidance of William Faulkner, a soil conservationist with the NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) in Burke County,” Grossman said. “He was willing to come to the property and point out specific soil and water issues and explain possible solutions.”

He and the volunteers planted 400 live stakes on the riverbank on the Possum Rock property during a workday Feb. 5. He explained what goes into the decision to plant live stakes, which are cuttings from trees planted to establish a root system and address erosion, instead of actual trees.

“The decision of planting live stakes versus trees primarily depends on the location,” Grossman said. “Though both eventually create root systems to prevent erosion, live stakes are much more efficient for doing so on a riverbank. Trees, on the other hand, are better for reforestation and creating a canopy.”

He said the live stakes were purchased from Mellow Marsh Farms, a plant nursery in Siler City.

During a second workday March 5, he and the volunteers constructed a berm near the field where they planted the trees. The materials for the berm were bought and transported by Rocking W Grading and Hauling.

“This berm also helps to address the erosion by helping to block and redirect the runoff water from the field,” Grossman said.

He hopes the two projects will have a lasting environmental impact.

“I am hoping my forestry project will achieve its goal of restoring the natural forest on the Possum Rock property,” Grossman said. “Alongside this, I hope the American Chestnuts provided by the American Chestnut Foundation will contribute to the efforts to restore its species in the eastern United States. I am hoping my soil and water project will sustain the ground of the Possum Rock property and slow any future erosion. I also hope both of these projects can inspire others to seek similar projects to impact and restore their local environments as well.”

Through the projects, Grossman earned his Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts, and his work is nearly complete to earn the BSA Distinguished Conservation Service Award.

“I wanted to finish and earn this award so I can truly have an impact on the environment,” Grossman said. “An award ceremony has not been planned for either achievement, but I do hope to celebrate both awards sometime in the future.”

Ryan Sparks, stewardship director at the Foothills Conservancy who worked with Grossman on his endeavors at the Possum Rock property, praised the Eagle Scout for his efforts.

"Aaron's conservation projects will result in many positive impacts along the Henry Fork River for generations to come," Sparks said. "The native trees and shrubs that have been planted as part of both projects will improve soil health and water quality at the site by helping hold soils in place during flood events which will reduce erosion and sedimentation into the river. The trees and shrubs will also provide habitat for a variety of terrestrial wildlife as they continue to mature over time. Aaron's work is a good example to others of actions they can take on their own lands to help improve wildlife habitat and water quality in our streams and rivers."