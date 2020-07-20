Search continues at Lake James for missing swimmer

Emergency personnel continue to search this morning for a missing swimmer at Lake James.
The swimmer went missing around 6:22 p.m. Sunday evening. The incident occurred near the Big Island on Lake James. Personnel from multiple departments, including divers from McDowell Rescue, have been on the scene since last night, according to a news release.
The search was suspended at 11 p.m. Sunday and resumed at 8 a.m. this morning. The command post is located at the Black Bear Access Area off Lake James Road in Marion.
McDowell Emergency Management Director William Kehler told The McDowell News that Caldwell County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue and Henderson County Rescue are assisting with the search. N.C. Wildlife and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are the main investigating agencies. This is a developing situation, according to the news release.
