Searches for missing man unsuccessful, more to be planned

Two searches for a man who hasn't been seen since last month have been unsuccessful, but authorities plan to do some more searching.

Dean Anthony Yelton, 48, of 801 State St. in Marion, was last seen July 31 when he was dropped off by a friend near Linville Falls off N.C. 105. He was carrying hiking and camping gear with him.

He is described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 200-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant told The News Herald officials have conducted two searches for Yelton so far, but have not been successful in locating him. More searches are being planned.

Emergency officials use a book as a guide for preparing and planning searches for missing persons, said Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis.

“You build a profile, you get as much information about them and as much history about them as you can,” Willis said.

The searches conducted so far have occurred in the Linville Falls area.

“You typically always start from the point last seen and work out,” he said.

Willis said emergency officials will keep searching the area where Yelton was last seen until he either is found or until all of the parties involved believe they’ve done everything they can to locate him in that area.

That doesn’t mean authorities will stop looking for Yelton, it just means that they will stop doing organized searches in the area.

The Burke County Rescue Squad and some personnel from the Burke County EMS Special Ops team have been assisting BCSO and Burke County Emergency Management.