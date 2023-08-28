The doctor whose story was told in the Hulu limited series "Dopesick" is coming to Morganton to be part of a forum on substance use disorders and opioid addiction.

Dr. Stephen Loyd will be the featured guest at the second community forum on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at CoMMA Performing Arts Center. The first community forum featured "Dopesick" author Beth Macy.

The community forum is sponsored by the Burke County Health Department, UNC Health Blue Ridge and Olive Branch Ministry.

Loyd will share his own story of dealing with addiction and the science behind substance misuse, according to information from the health department. Loyd inspired Michael Keaton’s character, Dr. Samuel Finnix, in the Emmy-winning Hulu series, “Dopesick.”

Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson will be interviewing Loyd during the forum. Tilson serves as the state health director and the chief medical officer for North Carolina.

Tilson has a background in pediatrics for 26 years at Wake County Health Department, a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University, and has provided insight into the opioid epidemic. She is expected to bring an insightful view and explorative questions for Loyd, according to the release.

A release from the health department said Loyd is the host of the SeventyX7 podcast with his son, Heath, and the staff of Cedar Recovery in Lebanon, Tennessee. They discuss the science behind addiction and the stories that change the way the US treats opioid use disorder.

“Our first community forum was very successful and Beth proved to be a powerful speaker,” Danny Scalise, director of the health department, said in the release. “I’m looking forward to hearing Dr. Loyd speak. He is well-known in the substance use disorder circles and is very knowledgeable about the subject.”

Loyd is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in biology and earned his medical degree at East Tennessee State University, where he also completed his internship in internal medicine. He currently is a member of the Tennessee delegation to the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative, the University of Tennessee’s Planning Summit for Opioid and Addiction (SOAR), and the Northeast Region Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Task Force, the release said.

The event is free and doors open at 5 p.m., with the program starting at 6 p.m. An ASL interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing will be available. The release said people can earn Continuing Medical Education credits by attending the event.